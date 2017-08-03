Leigh Halfpenny Move To Scarlets A Good Decision

Thursday it was announced that Leigh Halfpenny signed a dual contract with the WRU and Scarlets. This signing ends the drifter story for Halfpenny, who was having difficulty finding a club after the end of his final season with Toulon. While rumors have connected him with many clubs throughout the British Isles, it was always expected he would return to Wales. Many were expecting he would return to the Cardiff Blues, but he will make his home in Llanelli.

Why the Scarlets are good for Leigh Halfpenny

The biggest concern for Halfpenny during his time with Toulon was how little involvement it allowed with Wales. The troubles that go along with a large paycheck are that the employers want to protect their investment. Among the worst of those is Toulon president, Mourad Boudjellal. He has been notorious in his unwillingness to release players for international play. During Halfpenny’s time at Toulon, every international tour there was always a battle on whether or not he would be released. These concerns will now be laid to rest with Halfpenny back in country.

Halfpenny will also be able to rest more with a less intense schedule with the Scarlets. Although his contract is nearly guaranteed to be lower than it was with Toulon, he will also be able to spend more time with his family.



Why Halfpenny is good for the Scarlets

Halfpenny is the perfect person to slot into the hole left by Liam Williams. Williams, after an amazing British and Irish Lions tour this summer, has made his way to the Saracens. There have been many problems called out about Leigh Halfpenny’s play since he went to Toulon, both for the French club and Wales international side. Aside from his lack of attack, Halfpenny is a very solid last defender. There are few players at the full back position as reliable when everyone else has failed as Halfpenny. Halfpenny is great with taking the high ball and returning kicks for territory. Halfpenny’s kicking abilities will also be an important asset to the Scarlets. The Scarlets will lose slightly in the attack, as that is not Halfpenny’s specialty.

The stakes are high for the Scarlets after their unexpected win of the Pro 12 last season. Halfpenny was the best pick that they could have made after the loss of Liam Williams. It will be good to see if the Scarlets can continue their success with Leigh Halfpenny closing out the backs.