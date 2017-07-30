After losing in the final round of qualifying, lucky loser and 2014 champion, Leonardo Mayer, used his second chance to the fullest, claiming his second German Open title over home favorite Florian Mayer in Hamburg, Germany. The match took almost two hours, and Leonardo needed three sets to take the title.

Both players came out focused and ready to compete. With Leonardo winning 79% of first serve points and Florian winning 80%, the first set belonged the player that could get the most first serves in. The 2014 champion was able to get a commendable 76% of first serves in, while the German favorite only got 52% in, giving the former champion the edge in the first set, taking it 6-4.

The second set proved to be just as competitive, but the momentum shifted a bit. Florian increased his first serves in to 74%, winning 84% of those points. Florian also saved six out of six break points, and converted one out of one on Leonardo’s serve. Leonardo’s first serve percentage dropped to 69%, and with it, his confidence, giving the second set to Florian 6-4.

Heading into the deciding set, the two had never gone three sets before in their previous two meetings. It was Leonardo who upped his game in the third set, seeing the finish line within reach. Winning 65% on first serve points and 67% on second serve points, Leonardo was just too solid for Florian to keep up with. The German’s first serve percentage decreased to 48%, giving Leonardo a chance to attack the second serve on more occasions. Needing only one break in the decider, Leonardo held on to win the third set 6-3, and claim his first ATP World Tour title of the year. Leonardo also becomes the second lucky loser of the year to win an ATP World Tour title after Andrey Rublev lifted the trophy last week in Umag, Croatia.

Both Mayers should get back into the top 100 after this week’s results, but it looks like Hamburg’s drought of a home champion will continue. The top two seeds squared off for the doubles title with No.1 seeds Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic beating the No.2 seeds Pablo Cuevas and Marc Lopez 6-3, 6-4.