Leonardo Mayer Through To Second German Open Final

Leonardo Mayer, the Argentine who won the title back in 2014, came into the draw as a lucky loser, but finds himself back in the final at the German Open. Taking on compatriot Federico Delbonis, Mayer fired six aces and won 73% of first serve points in a solid 6-3, 7-5 victory. These two have met three times before, two times in qualifying, and once in a main draw match back in 2011 on home soil in Buenos Aires, which Mayer won as well. Delbonis just could not do anything to slow down Mayer today. The 81st ranked Delbonis won 67% of first serve points and 57% of second serve points, pretty decent stats. However, Mayer was even more impressive on second serve points, winning 82% throughout the match. The lucky loser faced only two break points; Delbonis had to save five break points, but could only save two.

The 2014 champion came into this tournament ranked 138, so a runner-up result at the least will improve his ranking considerably. Delbonis should take away a lot from this week. He reached his first ATP Tour semifinal of the season, and beat two credible players, former top five David Ferrer and NextGenATP player Karen Khachanov. The final might get tricky for the chair umpire when calling the score because Mayer’s opponent will be the German, Florian Mayer.

Florian Mayer won his semifinal match when countryman Philipp Kohlschreiber had to retire with a left leg adductor strain. Kohlschreiber had taken the first set 6-4, but was down 2-3 in the second when he called it quits. The first set was pretty even, Kohlschreiber just got one more break than Mayer. Kohlschreiber was dominant on first serve points, winning 78%, and got by on second serve points, winning 50%. Mayer’s magic number in the first set was 60% on both his first and second serve points. After only five games played in the second, Kohlschreiber had enough, but he had kept his first serve points percentage high at 75%; his first serves in was high as well at 80%. However, mobility is extremely important on clay, and if the match continued the injury would have gotten worse.

Hopefully, Kohlschreiber can recover quickly, and this does not hurt his chances for competing at the U.S. Open. As for Florian Mayer, he will try to end the drought of a German champion tomorrow, which has not happened since 1993. The German Mayer has the edge in the head-to-head 2-1 with their last meeting coming on the grass courts of Halle, Germany, in 2013, which Florian Mayer won easily.

Although the crowd will be rooting for Florian Mayer, Leonardo Mayer has won the title here before. Past champions have a different mindset than other competitors, and with my pick Kohlschreiber retiring, why not go with 2014 champion.