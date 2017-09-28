Life After Diego Costa Is Still Going Well For Chelsea

Earlier in the week, it was made official. Finally. Diego Costa was leaving Chelsea to return to his former club, Atletico Madrid, just one day before the two were set to clash in the Champions League. However, life after Costa had already been well underway for Chelsea, and yesterday’s dramatic 2-1 win was a brilliant showcase of how quickly they have moved on from the edgy Spaniard.

Costa’s talent was never disputed during his time at Chelsea. Heck, he was so good at times that it was easy to forget about the issues he had with players and coaches alike. He scored 52 goals in 89 Premier League appearances for Chelsea. It is hard to argue that sort of productivity on the pitch, but his antics off the pitch caught up with him. Manager Antonio Conte sent Costa to the doghouse until a deal could be struck to move him elsewhere.

Taking his place this season are Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi. Chelsea signed Morata from Real Madrid to a club record fee of £60 million this summer to go along with the £33 million signing of Batshuayi last summer. There was speculation on how Chelsea would play without the intensity Costa brought up front. For better or for worse, Costa plays the game with an edge. He is constantly antagonizing his opponents and doing every little thing to gain any advantage. And to whatever extent you hated his style, he led the Blues to two Premier League titles in three seasons. The man got results.

Morata’s Hot Start

But back to present day and life without Costa. Morata has come in like a firecracker, but it was not a glamorous start to his career in London. He looked slow and stagnant in the preseason and missed a penalty in the Community Shield against Arsenal. Before he even stepped foot on the pitch for a meaningful match — no, the Community Shield is not meaningful in case you were wondering — he was already under some harsh criticism by the Chelsea faithful. Not the sort of start you want to have with a new club.

Morata, though, rebounded in spectacular fashion and has seven goals in seven appearances this season in all competitions. He recorded his first Premier League hat-trick over the weekend at Stoke City and netted a crucial equalizing goal yesterday in the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

And for what it’s worth, Morata has not had much time to gel with fellow teammate Eden Hazard, who has been recovering from a broken leg. Yesterday’s match marked the first instance where the two started together. They instantly showed great link-up play and troubled a superb defensive club in Madrid. Give these two some more time together and big things could be waiting in the future.

Batshuayi Making the Most of Limited Minutes

Batshuayi is entering his second season for Chelsea, however, his career has yet to fully take off. In all competitions, he has appeared in 35 matches with only 11 starts. But in those 35 matches, he has scored 14 goals. He has shown a good nose for goal and the ability to finish off chances in the box.

He has also shown the ability to be an impact substitute, which might be his most important attribute at the moment. Last season, he scored the title-clinching goal against West Brom in the 82nd minute. And yesterday, he scored the game-winner in stoppage time in Madrid. Both goals are in high-pressure situations and similar spots in the box.

This season, Batshuayi already has five goals in seven appearances and has received some praise from Conte. At just 23 years old, Batshuayi still has some growing to do as a player. His hold-up play is inconsistent and his play on the defensive side still leaves a lot to be desired. But those aspects can be taught. Goal scoring, on the other hand, is more of an innate skill where you’ve either got it or you don’t. And in Batshuayi’s case, it seems like he’s got it.

Morata and Batshuayi both scored for Chelsea in their road win in Madrid yesterday, spoiling Diego Costa’s reunion with his former club and showing the soccer community around the world that they will do just fine without him. Looking forward on the schedule for Chelsea is Manchester City. The club that sits atop the table in the Premier League. Morata will most likely get the start for Chelsea, but if the Blues are in need of a late goal, Batshuayi’s heroics could come in handy again.