Lightning Edge Sabres In Final Game

Sunday the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the Buffalo Sabres with both teams out of the playoff picture. The Sabres were out some time ago, while the Lightning missed the dance on Friday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins. With nothing to lose the Lightning were looking to sweep the series, which they successfully did with a 4-2 win. However, it was an entertaining game nonetheless.

Goaltending Duel: Throughout most of the game Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning and Linus Ullmark of the Sabres, played lights out. Even though the goalies gave up five goals combined. Ullmark, in particular, was playing his first NHL game this season and 20th overall. Although the Sabres didn’t have many shots early on, Vasilevskiy made some key saves. The Sabres only had 12 shots in the first two periods. At the end While his counterpart at the other end, Ullmark, had much more rubber shot his way, made some dandy saves of his own, especially on Jonathan Drouin.







Drouin managed a team-high six shots on Ullmark, Ullmark processed to stop all of them.

Brayden and Braydon Score: Brayden Point scored not only one goal but two goals tonight, ending his NHL season with 17 goals. Braydon Coburn also scored a short-handed goal for the Lightning, giving him five for the season.

Odds and Ends: William Carrier of the Sabres, scored his 5th goal of the season. Alexander Nylander assisted on that goal, giving him his first NHL point. Evander Kane scored his 28th goal of the season, tying up the game late. Viktor Hedman scored his 16th goal of the season, an empty net goal. The Lightning outshot the Sabres 37 to 28.