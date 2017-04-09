- The Effect Of The SANZAAR Announcement On Super Rugby
- Steelers’ Draft Needs Ranked
- Arizona Coyotes’ Season Finale Carries Importance
- Astros 2.0? AAA Fresno Grizzlies’ Lineup Could Be Houston’s In 2018
- Batterymate Of Shields, Soto Back White Sox In 11-2 Pounding of Tigers To Get First Victory Under New Skipper
- Arizona Coyotes Could Exit Pacific Division Cellar
- Who Should The Texans Take At #25?
- Major League Rugby Will Succeed Where Others Failed
- It Could All Come Down To Tonight For The Charlotte Hornets
- Shane Doan Has Had Epic Career With Arizona Coyotes
Lightning Edge Sabres In Final Game
-
- Updated: April 9, 2017
Sunday the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the Buffalo Sabres with both teams out of the playoff picture. The Sabres were out some time ago, while the Lightning missed the dance on Friday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins. With nothing to lose the Lightning were looking to sweep the series, which they successfully did with a 4-2 win. However, it was an entertaining game nonetheless.
Goaltending Duel: Throughout most of the game Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning and Linus Ullmark of the Sabres, played lights out. Even though the goalies gave up five goals combined. Ullmark, in particular, was playing his first NHL game this season and 20th overall. Although the Sabres didn’t have many shots early on, Vasilevskiy made some key saves. The Sabres only had 12 shots in the first two periods. At the end While his counterpart at the other end, Ullmark, had much more rubber shot his way, made some dandy saves of his own, especially on Jonathan Drouin.
Drouin managed a team-high six shots on Ullmark, Ullmark processed to stop all of them.
Brayden and Braydon Score: Brayden Point scored not only one goal but two goals tonight, ending his NHL season with 17 goals. Braydon Coburn also scored a short-handed goal for the Lightning, giving him five for the season.
Odds and Ends: William Carrier of the Sabres, scored his 5th goal of the season. Alexander Nylander assisted on that goal, giving him his first NHL point. Evander Kane scored his 28th goal of the season, tying up the game late. Viktor Hedman scored his 16th goal of the season, an empty net goal. The Lightning outshot the Sabres 37 to 28.
Courtney Wagner
My name is Courtney and I graduated from James Madison University in 2015. I am proud to call Rochester, New York my hometown. The journey has just begun.
Latest posts by Courtney Wagner (see all)
- Lightning Edge Sabres In Final Game - April 9, 2017
- Kyle Okposo Admitted To ICU - April 6, 2017
- Maple Leafs Extinguish Sabres Quickly - April 3, 2017