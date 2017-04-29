The Lights Go Out On The Glasgow Warriors

The Glasgow Warriors fought for their last chance at the Pro 12 playoffs on the road in Leinster.

The Glasgow Warriors began the match with a kickoff which was knocked-on by Leinster. Glasgow took the scrum and worked through the phases into Leinster territory. A penalty by Leinster allowed Peter Horne a penalty kick resulting in Glasgow’s early first points of the day. Leinster responded quickly, though, when Zane Kirchner drove hard and pulled in the Glasgow defense, opening a pass to Dominic Ryan for the first try of the match.

Glasgow worked through their offense and drove well between the 22m lines. Glasgow, however, passed forward resulting in a Leinster try from their own 5m line. A crossfield kick by Leinster was missed by the Glasgow defense due to a collision between Tommy Seymour and another member of the Warriors squad. Rory O’Loughlin was over the top and was able to retrieve the kick and ran from the halfway line all the way in for the second try of the day.

Warriors recovered the ball from the restart and worked through the phases. Leinster conceded a penalty for a high tackle which allowed the Warriors an opportunity for the lineout at the 5m line. Glasgow set an amazing line with a good overlap, but the pass wide to Seymour was too high and drifted into touch for a Leinster scrum via Seymour’s knock-on. Glasgow were able to win the penalty off the scrum and went quickly. A knock-on by Nick Grigg halted the Glasgow momentum and resulted in another Leinster scrum. On this scrum, the Warriors were pinged for collapsing the maul giving Leinster another lineout. Leinster turned over the ball, however, getting pinged for offside. Peter Horne kicked another successful penalty to close the gap with Leinster 6-12.



Glasgow discipline strikes again.

Glasgow finally found momentum with Horne’s penalty kick. The attack by Glasgow in the middle of the field was very impressive and led to many trips inside the Leinster 22 that were stopped by their own penalties and miscues.

Following a Mick Kearney penalization, Horne failed to find touch on a kick and Leinster mounted the attacked again. Leinster was able to draw the penalty and Ross Byrne kicked to extend the lead back to nine points. Jonny Gray wins the restart for the Warriors and Glasgow built another attack.

Once the Leinster attack began to grow, Jonny Gray got penalized for not rolling away allowing Byrne to kick to the corner. The ensuing Leinster maul was able to overpower the Glasgow defense, allowing for Peter Dooley to score another try for Leinster. The Glasgow discipline continued to be a problem and eventually led to three more points by Byrne prior to the half.

Glasgow come out strong to start the second half.

Leinster kicked off to begin the second half and Seymour cleared their lines into touch. Glasgow were able to get a turnover to reobtain possession and work their attack. Leinster began to concede penalties which allowed Glasgow to have the lineout from the 5m line. Warriors set the maul, which took them right to the line, but were unable to score the try. Glasgow worked through the phases from one touch line all the way to the other and back until Adam Ashe was able to edge across the line for a try.

The penalty bug returned to Glasgow as Zander Fagerson was pinged for competing for the ball not in a position to catch it. Glasgow built up a series of penalties, which led to Leonardo Sarto being cited with a yellow card for a no-arm tackle even though it appeared on the replay that his arm did swing around. Leinster elected to take the scrum to their success as the Warriors were cited for collapsing the maul. All of Leinster’s hard work was undone by their own penalty which allowed Glasgow to clear their line. Glasgow was able to get down to the Leinster 22 and eventually won a penalty for not releasing the ball carrier. Peter Horne kicked for posts successfully to close the gap to seven points.

Leinster were able to work down the field assisted by more Glasgow penalties. The ball went wide to Adam Byrne who worked down to the 5m line before passing in to Kirchner who spun into the end zone for the bonus point try.

BONUS POINT TRY!!!! ZANE!!!! (28-16, 60 mins) #LEIvGLA — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 28, 2017

Glasgow make a last attempt for the win.

Glasgow got the ball back on the restart and began working through their phases. The ball was worked out wide to Lee Jones who fought for the line and scored a try for Glasgow drawing them back within five. Glasgow continued their resurgence as momentum shifted in their favor. The ball worked its way to Finn Russell who spun around and scored a try for the Warriors directly under the post. Russell’s successful kick gave Glasgow the lead with only eight minutes remaining. Three minutes later, Glasgow conceded yet another penalty that allowed Leinster to retake the lead.

Glasgow built momentum yet again, but lost the ball forward. Leinster cleared their lines and the ball is collected Tim Swinson inside the Warriors’ 22. As Glasgow were trying to work out of their own 22 with less than two minutes remaining, the lights went out at the RDS.

This is the scene here! pic.twitter.com/GaDHLQMfvJ — Glasgow Warriors 🏉 (@GlasgowWarriors) April 28, 2017

The stadium lights lost power and the field was shielded in darkness. It took a while to restore the lights and talk of ending the game were surmounting amongst officials. Power eventually returned, and Glasgow worked up to midfield before turning the ball over to end the match.

Leinster-31, Glasgow-30.

Congratulations to @leinsterrugby on the win tonight and all the best for the remainder of the season — Glasgow Warriors 🏉 (@GlasgowWarriors) April 28, 2017