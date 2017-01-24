Like It Or-lov It, Capitals Defeat Hurricanes

Coming into Monday night’s contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, Dmitry Orlov had never scored a power play goal for the Washington Capitals. He did just that and more by scoring two goals to lead the Capitals to a 6-1 victory at Verizon Center.

The Capitals fell behind early on a Jordan Staal power play goal. From then on, it was all Capitals. Orlov tied the game with his first career power play goal on a beautiful one-timer slap shot. Justin Williams made it 2-1 by floating a wrist shot past Cam Ward from the high slot. Orlov opened the second period scoring with another one-timer goal and then Evgeny Kuznetsov buried a rebound to extend the deficit to 4-1. In the third period, TJ Oshie and Lars Eller scored to further solidify a Washington win.

Washington has been the hottest team in the NHL recently. Don’t believe me? Let’s check the numbers. In their last 14 games, the Capitals are an impressive 12-0-2, notching at least one standings point in each contest. Even more impressive is how potent their offense has been. Washington has scored four goals or more in eight straight games. This should be attributed to the abundance of secondary scoring they have received from their supporting cast.

The player of the game for Washington was Orlov. The Russian defender scored twice on the only two shots he attempted, shots with a lot of power behind them. Orlov chipped in more than just offensive stats, as well. He also played a sound defensive game, finishing with four blocked shots. This was the second highest amount of blocked shots behind fellow defender Karl Alzner who had five.

Honorable mention should also go to goaltender Braden Holtby. Holtby put up a great rebound performance from his shellacking in Pittsburgh on January 16. Against Carolina, Holtby was spectacular by stopping 25 of 26 Hurricanes shots including 24 even-strength saves. The goaltender, known by Capitals faithful as “Holtbeast,” now has 23 wins on the season. This has him ranking at fourth in the league and leaves a solid justification for his selection to the upcoming All-Star Game.

Despite the dominating performance, Washington was far from perfect. They had a lot of trouble keeping the Hurricanes out of their defensive zone during the first period and were lucky to only allow one goal. Another minus, albeit a minor one, was another careless turnover by Kuznetsov in the first period. Thankfully, this did not result in a Carolina goal but this has been a troubling issue recently and is worth noting.

What’s Next: The Capitals get right back at it tonight as they head to Ottawa for their third match-up with the Senators. Washington is 2-0 against Ottawa this season.