Lonzo And The Lakers Bounce Back With A Win

What a difference one night can make. The Los Angeles Lakers decided to bounce back from a dreadful opening night with a great all-around team win. They went from shooting 40% the night before to a solid 51% and put up an incredible 132 points, all in regulation. Relatively no defense was played by the Lakers or the Suns and it was a high scoring as a result. It was an entertaining game to watch with both teams making runs and trading the lead throughout.

The story of the game was how the young Lakers core that struggled in game one came back and had strong individual performances. One could point to the fact that the Suns are a bad team, but they have a quality backcourt in Devin Booker and Eric Bledsoe. They also have NBA veterans that have been great players in the league like Tyson Chandler.

Lonzo Ball

Ball could not have played any better to shut up all the critics that were pegging him a bust after just one game. He was one assist shy of becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. His stat line (29 points 9 assists and 11 rebounds) puts him in rare company with Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant as they are the only other Lakers to finish with 25 points 5 rebounds, and 5 assists before they turned 20.

This performance from Ball showed that not only can he make plays for others, but that he can take over a game scoring as well. In crucial moments down the stretch of the game, it was Ball that was going to the rim and finishing above the former defensive player of the year Chandler. He showed that he can take the criticism from former NBA greats and the media and come back to have a great performance. This is something Ball has done before, in Summer League game one he looked very shaky not shooting well and then the rest of the games he dominated.

Maybe Lonzo just needed one game to test the NBA waters and get acclimated with the temperature of the league. Either way, it is time to stop overreacting to his play. If he plays bad one game he is not a bust and if he plays well let’s not anoint him the second coming of Magic Johnson. Just let the rookie play and grow into the player everyone wants him to become.

Brandon Ingram

After going just three-of-15 from the field in game one, Ingram came out on fire in game two and posted a career high in points. He scored 25 points going nine-of-14 from the field, but what was impressive was that he went three-of-four from beyond the arc, which was something he needed to improve going into this season.

It was evident early on that he was on a mission to score the ball and score often. Ingram opened up the game with the first two Lakers buckets going straight to the basket on both. He ended up with 13 points in the first half, which led the Lakers in scoring up to that point. Ingram showed toughness in his ability to absorb contact and finish at the rim, he also proved he can now hit open jump shots when given the opportunity. The sky is the limit for him if he keeps improving at this rate.

Areas for Improvement

Overall, the Lakers played well and proved they can score the ball with the best of them. This game also proved they still have one of the worst defenses in the league and that should be a major point of emphasis for coach Luke Walton moving forward. Getting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope back in the next game from suspension should improve perimeter defense. But how much of a difference can one player make for the whole unit? Another thing the Lakers need to work on moving forward is their free throw shooting. It almost cost them the victory down the stretch when the Suns nearly came back and tied the game after the Lakers kept missing free throws. Ironically, what saved the Lakers was free throw shooting of the Suns. TJ Warren had an opportunity to tie the game with two free throws at the end of regulation and missed both shots leading to the Laker win. The Lakers are back in action Sunday against the twin towers DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, and the New Orleans Pelicans.