A Look at USC’s Jonah Mathews

USC has been off to a hot start in which they have not lost a game. Coach Enfield has the team firing on all cylinders. One of the many reasons for success is freshman guard Jonah Mathews. The 6’3” 185 pound guard has been averaging 6.7 points per game with a 2 to 1 assist to turnover ratio. He was nice enough to take time out of his busy schedule and sit down and answer a few questions about himself.

Q: What was the toughest transition from high school to college?

A: The toughest thing was probably knowing you are not going to be the leading scorer every game or most games.

Q: What is your favorite part about playing for coach Enfield?

A: My favorite part is he allows you to make mistakes and learn from them. He doesn’t take you out for every error you make.

Q: What is your go to pregame music?

A: Meek Mill or Lil Uzi.

Q: Who was your favorite player growing up?

A: (My) favorite player is easily Kobe Bryant.

Q: If you could eat any meal right now, what would it be?

A: Roscoe’s chicken and waffles.

Q: Who are you closest to on the team?

A: I’m tightest with Harrison Henderson.

Q: If you could play against any player ever who would it be?

A: Michael Jordan.

Q: What is your favorite moment of the season so far?

A: My favorite moment was winning the Las Vegas Tournament.

Needless to say, Jonah Mathews shows a ton of upside on the court. He has a game that flows smoothly, and he contributes to the team as needed. USC proves to be a tough out this year against anyone. Not only is Mathews a great player, but his personality is a key to his success. If you get the chance to watch USC, keep an eye out for the freshman guard; he may just be the reason they win the ball game.