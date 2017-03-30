Looking At The Potential Opening Day Lineup For The Yankees

With the MLB season beginning play this Sunday, decision time for manager Joe Girardi is now. There are two position battles still ongoing as the New York Yankees approach Opening Day. One is the starting rotation. Reported by Yankees’ MLB reporter Bryan Hoch, Joe Girardi has decided to not name a fifth starter until April 16. Also, the fourth starter has yet to be named, but it is officially down to Luis Severino, Chad Green, Bryan Mitchell, and Jordan Montgomery after Adam Warren was informed he would be in the bullpen. While the pitching is definitely intriguing, I want to discuss the offense. More specifically, the lineup

The other major position battle that is coming down to the wire is for right field. Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge have been unable to separate themselves too much during spring. The advantage for Hicks in this position battle is the knowledge that he will make the MLB roster either way. If Hicks is not the Opening Day starter in right, then he will be the fourth outfielder who will platoon every third or fourth game. Meanwhile, Judge does not have that luxury. If Judge is not named the starting right fielder, then he will be sent to Triple-A to continue his development. While I hope that Judge is starting in right field on Sunday, I completely agree with the thought of sending him down to the minors so he is not stunting his growth riding pine.

Even though right field is still a toss up, the rest of the positions have taken shape. With the injury to Didi Gregorius that will leave him out of action through April, utility infielder Ronald Torreyes seems likely to fill in at shortstop. Prospect Tyler Wade was sent to minor league camp on Tuesday, which points to Torreyes being selected as the fill-in man. The young infielder played in 72 games last season for the Yankees, batting .258/.305/.374. Since shortstop is seemingly figured out, then the starters are all set (besides right field). Now the tricky part is where each starter should go in the batting order.

Leading Off- Brett Gardner LF

This was the second easiest placement in this batting order. Gardner started 80 games last season at the leadoff position in the order. He slashed .258/.347/.379 in 366 plate appearances. While Jacoby Ellsbury had a better overall slash line as a lead-off hitter (.264/.330/.384) in one more start, Gardner reached base more often than Ellsbury. Gardner walked 41 times while batting at the one spot in the order (compared to Ellsbury’s 30). When leading off an inning, Gardner slashed an impressive .278/.368/.381. The only negative of Gardner leading off an inning was his strikeouts, which he did 33 times in 176 lead-off at-bats.

Second- Gary Sanchez C

Normally, the second spot in the order is saved for a “bat control” hitter. Someone who can bunt, hit behind a runner, and work a count. Well, this season, the Yankees should approach the second hitter with a bit more aggressiveness. Gary Sanchez could easily slide into the second spot in the order. Some argue that Sanchez would not get as many RBI opportunities in the two hole, but my counter to that is he’s only guaranteed to be the second batter in an inning once. After one time through the order, the lineup should be varied (barring a perfect game outing). While in April the bottom of the order might lack the on-base presence that it will have when Gregorius comes back, Sanchez will still get his opportunities. The real key to Sanchez batting second is making sure that he is protected by an offensive threat behind him.

Three Spot- Matt Holliday DH

Going lefty-righty-lefty is tempting with a lineup that is a bit of a question mark, however, Matt Holliday is the better hitter to have behind Gary Sanchez. Holliday (when healthy) is a prolific hitter. Despite a down season last year (where he batted .246), Holliday has shown in Spring Training that he can still hit. This spring, Holliday has batted .294 in his 51 at-bats with 4 home runs and 11 RBIs. Greg Bird has been putting on a show this spring, but the veteran presence of Holliday will serve the Yankees better in the three hole. Personally, (if he hits well) I would rather have a seven-time All-Star batting behind a young player than another young player.

Cleaning Up- Greg Bird

Speaking of Greg Bird’s Spring Training power show, I believe Bird will be best served as the clean-up hitter on Opening Day. Bird is the best hitter remaining in MLB spring camp for the Yankees, batting .429 wit his 7 home runs. In 2015, Bird had 3 at-bats in the fourth spot in the order. He hit an RBI double and struck out once. This season, I expect Bird to be the best power hitter that the Yankees have in the lineup. A third of his Spring Training hits have left the ballpark and he has kept his strikeouts relatively down (only 10). If Bird can carry this hot spring into Opening Day and the rest of the regular season, then the four spot in the lineup will be the perfect place for Greg Bird.

Five Hole- Starlin Castro

Last season, Castro saw time all over the Yankees’ batting order. He made starts from the second spot to the eight spot. However, his most common starting spot was fifth. Between the fifth and sixth spot, Castro started 79 times in the middle of the order. Between the two places, Castro hit better in the five hole; in 2016, Castro batted .262 with 6 of his 21 home runs. He also drove in 17 runners and scored 21 times from this spot in the order. He will not be Greg Bird’s protection in this spot, but he is the best fit until Did Gregorius returns.

Sixth Place- Jacoby Ellsbury

It has been well reported that manager Joe Girardi is heavily considering breaking up the tandem of Brett Gardner and Jacoby Ellsbury at the top of the order. I think this is a good idea, especially for Ellsbury. This move down in the order might relax Ellsbury and allow him to start getting comfortable with his hitting once again. I predicted that Ellsbury would have his best season yet as a Yankee this year, and I think moving him to sixth would be the best way to ensure that. Ellsbury has been entrenched in the top of the order since he joined the Bronx Bombers. This has produced mediocre numbers (a Yankee career average of .264 compared to his Boston average of .297) thus far. Perhaps dropping his spot in the order will allow him to see better pitches and start increasing his production.

Seven- Aaron Judge (or Aaron Hicks) RF

Personally, I want to see Aaron Judge out in right field over Aaron Hicks. Judge has a higher batting average (.345 to .264), OBP (.406 to .361), and slugging percentage (.569 to .528) in Spring Training. Both players have played in 23 games, with Judge edging Hicks by 5 at-bats. Judge has 6 more hits. However, Hicks is besting Judge in runs scored (11 to 7), doubles (3 to 2) and has 4 fewer strikeouts (9 to 13). Judge’s biggest flaw is his tendency to strikeout, which has been better this spring. Even though Hicks has certain statistical edges over Judge, I would still go with the young prospect. Either way, whoever wins right field should be slotted into the seventh spot.

Eighth Man Up- Chase Headley

Chase Headley has been struggling offensively for the second straight Spring Training. He is batting .208 in 19 games, which is 10 hits in 48 at-bats. Headley has shown some pop, hitting 2 home runs and driving in 9 RBIs. However, the signs do look promising for his 2017 campaign. Another slow start could damage the Yankees tremendously. If Sanchez is the second batter in the order, then Headley will need to get on base out of the eight spot to help bolster the runners that are on base for the slugging catcher. Still, the Yankees cannot put Headley any higher than eight if he is not hitting.

Rounding Out the Lineup- Ronald Torreyes SS

This was the easiest selection in the batting order. When I sat down to brainstorm the different orders, Torreyes was never placed anywhere expect here. Torreyes is placed in a tricky spot of trying to hold up some offensive production for the Yankees out of the shortstop position. While no one is expecting him to be Gregorius, a solid first month (a batting average of .240-.250) could help the Yankees out in a big way. However, Torreyes is a temporary starter. The main focus for him is to be a good glove at shortstop. If he bats .175 with no errors, then the Yankees will be perfectly content.