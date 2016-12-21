Looking For A Leadoff Man in Oakland

The A’s have had a quiet offseason thus far, not making splashes or big roster turnovers like previous years. With no positions set in stone, upgrades could be made anywhere on the roster. The general consensus says the most imperative hole to fill is center field, but there are several capable options already on the 40-man. No, Brett Eibner and Jaycob Brugman are not exciting names, but they can play some defense and might contribute at the plate. An outside acquisition is possible (and likely), but there is also a much bigger question to be answered. Who is going to bat leadoff?

Longtime fan favorite Coco Crisp has filled that role for the past seven seasons, but he will not return again. Instead, the A’s must prepare for life without their consistent sparkplug. Currently, catcher Stephen Vogt is projected to lead off for Oakland next season. Another option could be Matt Joyce and his crazy-high walk rate. However, neither comes with the speed commonly associated with the spot. Joyce’s on-base abilities could negate that, but he is a platoon bat and will only be available against righties. Perhaps Oakland will continue their quiet ways and roll with Joyce on Opening Day. It is more likely, however, that outside help is on the way.

Free Agent Options

The free agent market has several speedy ballplayers who could signed for cheap. Ben Revere, Gregor Blanco, and Michael Bourn are all lefties who can run and play defense. Revere and Blanco are coming off abysmal seasons, however, and none of them have tremendous upside with age. Former Athletic Rajai Davis is coming off an AL-leading 43 stolen base campaign at age 35, but he posted just a .306 OBP last season. Outside of those players, the only two bats on the market who served as leadoff men in 2016 are Chase Utley and Jose Bautista. Bautista may be out of the A’s price range, and even if he did sign, he would immediately slot in the cleanup spot. Utley could be an option, but rookie Joey Wendle and incumbent Jed Lowrie should have second base locked up already.

The best leadoff option on the open market could be a player who didn’t even finish 2016 in organized baseball. Released in late August by the Rays, Desmond Jennings has yet to sign with another organization. Constantly injured and light on production, the former top prospect still has tantalizing potential. Possessing raw power in his bat and a career walk rate of 9.3%, Jennings could benefit from a change of scenery. While he hit just .200/.281/.350 last year, his .243 BABIP was extremely low for someone with his speed. If he stays healthy, it isn’t out of the question for him to revert to his level of play from 2011-2014, when he was consistently a multifaceted 3 WAR outfielder. Also, since he was released, Jennings is team controllable through 2018. Taking a flyer on him could provide a solid two-year payout for the Oakland A’s.

Trade Candidates

Rumor has it that Rockies leadoff man Charlie Blackmon is available in trades, but the prospect cost will be tremendously high. Same with Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who might be the best defender in the game. If Oakland can absorb the gutting of the farm system to acquire either of these two, fans will be ecstatic, but as usual, the A’s will probably look to a cheaper alternative. With an infield logjam in St. Louis, Cardinal utility man Greg Garcia could be the odd man out. The spunky infielder with a pretty swing has great plate discipline and plays plus defense anywhere on the dirt. While he doesn’t provide much in the way of pop, his 2016 slash line of .276/.393/.369 was good for a 111 wRC+, and the career 13.5% BB rate would fit nicely in Oakland, setting the table for the heart of the lineup.

Another trade option is Braves outfielder Mallex Smith. Blocked by Ender Inciarte, Matt Kemp, and Nick Markakis, the speedy Smith is slated to begin next season in AAA. He has unreal 80-grade speed, swiping 88 bags in the minors in 2014. In his brief major league showing, he took 16 in 24 attempts. Also not much of a power hitter, Smith relies on making contact and bunting to reach base. He has shown the ability to drive one though, as evidenced by his multi–homer showing against Pittsburgh in May. His plus defense and solid arm complete the package, and should Atlanta make him available, it wouldn’t hurt for Oakland to give them a call.

Looking Forward

As mentioned above, either Vogt or Joyce currently stand to bat first if no move is made. In addition, Joey Wendle led off down the stretch after Crisp was traded. He has some speed and contact ability, but probably won’t walk enough. Veteran Jed Lowrie could be another option assuming he isn’t traded. A dark horse could be positionless “utility man” Max Muncy. No, he isn’t going to be a good defender at any position. Yes, he was awful in 2016, batting just .186/.308/.257. But wait, did anybody catch that? He batted .186, but posted an OBP .122 points better than his batting average. If he could manage to just hit .240… A Muncy breakout will be the longest of long shots, but it is baseball, and this is the Oakland A’s. Who knows, maybe, just maybe, between the free agent market, trade block, and …Muncy? the A’s might have more surprises in store for us in 2017.