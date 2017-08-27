Lucas Giolito Throws Seven Scoreless To Earn First Major League Victory

Lucas Giolito threw seven scoreless innings, and aided by a big five-run third inning outburst by the Chicago White Sox, beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1, earning his first victory. The South Siders won the rubber match to complete a winning homestand where they won five of eight.

Giolito, who was acquired as a key piece in the Adam Eaton trade with Washington back in December, made just his second start since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte. Looking way more polished with his secondary pitches than in his first start on Aug. 21, Gio allowed just three hits and only six total base runners while striking out four.

“We did a good job of filling up the strike zone with honestly all four of my pitches. For the most part, throwing the slider pretty well. It was actually a pretty good swing-and-miss pitch at times,” Giolito said. “It was one of those days where I was able to get all four of my pitches working for a strike and then being able to throw that good one down when I needed it. It all worked together.”

The Sox’s heart of the order of Jose Abreu, Avisail Garcia and Matt Davidson went a combined 7-for-15 with a homer, double, 3 RBIs, and scoring four of the Sox’s seven runs to conclude Players Weekend. Matty D’s two-out three-run home run launched to right helping cap off a five-run third inning. The South Siders would never look back from.

Now after taking two of three from Detroit and ending a very successful homestand, the Sox will have an off day on Monday before they hit the road on Tuesday to start a brief three-game series with the Twins in Minnesota to end the month; looking to once again play spoiler for their longtime division rival’s current playoff hopes.