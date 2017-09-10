Lucky 13 For White Sox In 13-1 Laugher Of A Win

In a season that has been a rough one for the Chicago White Sox, they got a real laugher of a win on Saturday night against the San Francisco Giants with a 13-1 win. It was a game that saw Jose Abreu hit for the cycle and six of nine batters in the Sox lineup hit home runs.

Becoming a real leader of this young White Sox team, Abreu got the offense started in the first with a two-out shot to straightaway center. Giving the South Siders an early 1-0 lead they would never look back at. It was also the first long ball of a game that saw the Sox hit six homers on 18 hits. Abreu went 4-for-5 and getting just the sixth cycle in team history and first since Jose Valentin did on April 27, 2000. Thirteen being the lucky number for them Saturday as other than the 13 runs, it was also the 13th time in franchise history the Sox have hit that many home runs in a game.

Abreu, who fouled a ball off of his shin before he got his triple in the eighth to complete his first career cycle, was ecstatic to have even remained in the game. “[Renteria] believed in me when I hit the foul ball (off my shin). He said, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He believed me in that moment and allowed me to get my at-bat and I was able to get a triple. I hit the ball to the alley and I was just thinking of the triple. I was thinking the same thing that Avi [Garcia] told me seconds before, to hit the ball to the alley,” Abreu said after the game. “My teammates were part of it, too. To have the opportunity to share that moment with them and all the other guys that aren’t here today but that that played with me at some point. To have the opportunity to hit for the cycle here, in Chicago, for this organization, is something wonderful,” Abrea finished, always gracious of his opportunities with his teammates, the organization, and media.

In a season that has seen the Sox struggle a lot throughout, tonight’s win, just their 55th win on the year, was nice to see. The team actually had some fun out on the ball field while winning a game too.

Seeing not only Abreu but also players like Yolmer Sánchez, Tim Anderson, and Nicky Delmonico have such greats games at the plate was nice to see too as well. Anderson himself keeping up with his recent hot streak that has seen him hit a slash line of .286/.301/.550 since the beginning of August. The young shortstop and Sánchez both falling a double short of hitting for the cycle themselves, joining Abreu as the only Sox with three or more hits.

Not to be lost in all of the amazing offensive display, the South Siders put up an amazing start from veteran James Shields. Shields going seven solid innings and allowing the Giants’ lone run on just two hits and two walks while striking out five to earn just his third win on the season. Nick Hundley’s one-out home run in the seventh the lone mistake.