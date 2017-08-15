The Austin Huns released information today making official that Elite Rugby Management LLC (ERM), the professional rugby arm of Huns Rugby Management, has launched Austin Elite Rugby officially based out of Austin, Texas and representing Central Texas for the MLR; but that was a foregone conclusion. The most intriguing bit of information to me was the announcement of a February preseason.

Schedule Taking Shape

While I’ve not yet seen an official statement from the MLR about the start of preseason or the regular season it seems natural based on the expected spring launch of the competition that February would be right in line with the vague timeline provided to date.

By taking a look at the international season and using February as the touchstone, a regular season begins to take shape. February is the American Rugby Championship, June the Summer Internationals, and November the Fall Internationals; from this, I would assume a March kickoff for the MLR, a regular season that runs until June, and a playoff in July to August. This model would be very similar to the Super Rugby calendar, whose clubs break for the June Tests rather than field squads with developmental or “minor league” players.

A February preseason, when overlaid with our domestic competition, gives each MLR club an opportunity to scout players during the USA Rugby spring schedule and sign game ready players as needed while leaving the summer open for USA Rugby Club 7s and allow for the fall 15s season operate like Super Rugby’s Mitre 10 (New Zealand), Currie Cup (South Africa), and National Rugby Championship (Australia) competitions.

Based on a February preseason and the current nine known teams, a schedule starts to take shape with a March to June regular season, 16 matches and a bye week for each club staggered through a 19-week season running February 17 to June 9 with playoffs in July. This schedule would also fall just inside the NFL and NCAA football offseasons, removing a major competitive rival from the picture.



New Ownership Added

Other announcements from the Huns included an addition to the list of owners which already includes Christopher Bugge, Richard Osborn, Thierry Daupin, and USA Eagle #333 Todd Clever. Austin native and LDR Holding Corp Chairman, Christophe Lavigne, brings additional clout to an already stellar ownership group. Lavigne holds a Master’s Degree in marketing and a Bachelor’s Degree in engineering; LDR, the company he founded, is among the global leaders in spine technology and has been recently acquired by Zimmer Biomet creating, according to their website, “a spine company with the scale, talent and technology portfolio to become a leader in the $10 billion global spine market.” This relationship could have enormous future impact on sponsorship for the MLR and medical care for players.

Players and Fans

Also taking shape is the player pool for Austin, who confirmed they will draw primarily from their 2017 D1 National Championship squad and reinforce it with “local, national, and international” player signings. In their search for additional talent, the Huns will host their first player combine on October 14, for which you can register at the Huns website.

Growing a fan base is also on the agenda this year. Austin is no stranger to the sport of rugby; Dell Diamond Stadium has hosted two international test matches in the past two years. Austin boasts two notable rugby clubs in the Huns and the Austin Blacks but to further grow the game, Austin has announced their Rugby 101 campaign which will partner with multiple organizations including the YMCA and Breakthrough Austin to form relationships with regional middle schools and after school programs. A key component to the MLR structure is the development pathway and with the Hun’s club system this relationship will further bolster their system.

With that in mind, the Huns have announced the Austin Elite Rugby Academy. As the MLR club in central Texas, the Huns’ territory ranges from Austin to Waco, College Station, and San Antonio. In addition to the regional relationships with youth organizations, Austin Elite Rugby will also develop strong relationships with local rugby clubs. There are at least seven separate rugby clubs that fall within that area for Austin to develop relationships with.

It’s important to note there has been no announcement from the MLR indicating each MLR club will have a specific territory from which they have initial rights to players but it seems only logical that each professional club will form strong relationships with clubs in their geographic area drawing players and fans alike.

News from several clubs has been slow to make press; Austin, Glendale, NOLA, and Houston have dominated the MLR news to date but with a February preseason now identified one would expect to see the pace of information increase with only six months to go. Rumors continue to emerge of a 10th club, many are worried due to silence from Minnesota and Kansas City, and we’re all waiting for the Seattle SeaWolves and Rugby Utah to join in on the rush of announcements.

I think it’s safe to say the next professional rugby competition in the United States is only a few months from kicking off. I’m excited.