Major League Rugby Sanctioning And Structure

One of the big questions floating around the launch of Major League Rugby is how? How will it work with PRO Rugby having an exclusive sanctioning deal with USA Rugby? I anticipate we’ll get more answers with their scheduled 2017 official announcement and launch of their collection of social media platforms and website. That said, there have been some who vehemently believe MLR isn’t happening because they would require sanctioning accordingly to USA by-laws and at this time no one is talking, even amongst themselves.

According to Rugby Wrap Up, during the recent USAR Congress Meeting, after Alex Magleby’s presentation, a “discussion on professional rugby ensued…leaving many questions unanswered.” Why? Lawyers. Rugby Wrap Up continued on with “ongoing negotiations…prevented Board members and the National Office from commenting.”

Is the MLR going to launch in 2018? Via Diana Anderson of the Glendale Raptors, yes. During my first interview with Anderson she told me, “We are hopeful that USAR will sanction MLR and will move forward if we are unable to secure sanctioning.” Hopeful isn’t exactly confident so I thought I’d follow-up with Diana and she was gracious enough to indulge my second round of questions.

Jason Graves: Are you anticipating USAR sanctioning?

Diana Anderson: We believe, in the long term, that both sides would benefit from a strategic partnership between MLR and USAR as we work towards our shared goal of developing and growing American rugby. We are aware of their current arrangements and cannot comment on what USA Rugby may or may not do in the near-term.

Her unfortunate inability to comment on the plans of USAR is understandable since USAR apparently won’t even comment among themselves, but she sounds confident to me.

Graves: I understand the Pacific Rugby Premiership was not sanctioned but they were semi-pro; is the MLR going to launch as semi-pro?

Anderson: Our goal is to launch as a professional league. PRP is a great competition, but it is primarily amateur and a very different model from ours.

Again…sounds pretty confident.

I wanted to get a sense of the competition’s structure, so using the Aviva Premiership as an example, I asked about the structure.

Graves: I understand each team will develop academies; will the MLR be structured similar to the Aviva Premiership?

Anderson: Like the Premiership, we are committed to creating development pathways, increasing participation in, and the quality of, the game in our regions. Each teammate will take their own approach to developing their infrastructure. MLR will succeed if American rugby grows and develops, and we are committed to making a contribution on that front.

Every successful professional rugby competition currently has an academy system similar to the minor league baseball system. All nine MLR clubs are already well on their way or have established academy systems.

In my initial interview I ask Diana Anderson about measures of success, “all teams actively involved in expanding the youth programs creating a pathway.” Creating pathways, developing academies, fostering growth. I don’t think USAR can afford not to find a way to sanction MLR. It is in the best interest of rugby in the US and I’m confident it will happen.

Regarding PRO, an unnamed source told me when I ask if PRO Rugby was done, “We aren’t. Those that say we are just wish we would. We will tell our story soon enough.”

Based on what I know I see a single conference initially, maybe they keep it that way for good; more European style than the Super Rugby multi-conference system in the southern hemisphere. Relegation and promotion? Maybe. It’s possible they use promotion from a yet to be identified competition to expand teams, adding relocation later. Maybe they simply look to San Francisco, Old Blues, Metropolis, and Scioto Valley, and if they meet the requirements, they’re welcome to join. What would be the requirements? First class facility similar to Infinity Park, an academy system, and a professional club.

After all, the MLR will be a professional organization.