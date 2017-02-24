Major Rugby Championship: Glendale 41 – Austin 10

In a preview of things to come for Major League Rugby (MLR) a friendly in what has been dubbed the Major Rugby Championship (MRC) matched professional powerhouse Austin Huns against club Elite Glendale Raptors at Infinity Park, RugbyTown USA, the home of the Raptors.

From the beginning Austin couldn’t get anything going against Glendale; attack or defense, the Huns were overpowered by the hometown Raptors.

After a quick try by Glendale winger Dustin Croy, Austin countered with a penalty kick to bring the score 5-3 in the first 6 minutes. What looked like a barn-burner early slowed to a sloppy crawl until Glendale fullback Maximo de Achaval dove over the try line. Both conversion kicks were missed by de Achaval (0/2) which would lead to flyhalf Will Holder (4/5) taking on kicking duties in the second half. As the first came to an end Austin was looking up at a 10-3 deficit but the second half didn’t get any better for the Huns.

Glendale’s scrum dominated the match while Austin were unable to take advantage of the one Raptors weakness in the line-out, both were clearly evident in the second 40 as Glendale mixed the power game with explosive outside speed to chew up territory and time. Flanker Brian Wanless, lock Casey Rock, and hooker (captain) Zach Fanoglio blasted holed up the middle and across the try-line, Fanoglio scoring two and named Man of the Match. When they weren’t scoring on the inside the Raptors went wide.

A Fanolglio steal turned Austin away 5 meters out and led to a quick long strike offense culminating in a No 8 Peter Dahl try. Dahl had rolled out into the wing position scoring on a flat feed from winger Seth Haliman. Haliman would start another long-running attack which ended with Fanoglio’s second try. Dustin Croy would add another try as well, leaving Austin wondering what happened.

Scrumhalf Michael Reid attempted to lead the Austin attack but never mounted much in terms of a threat. Lock Kyle Breytenbach ran hard for the Huns but could not repeat last week’s dominating performance versus rival Austin Blacks against the Raptors staunch defense. Austins showed a glimmer of hope with multiple attempts inside 5 meters but were turned away by Glendale’s hard-hitting defense led by inside center Alta Malifa’s big hits. Austin reserve Joedee Reyes scored late with a big line break and flyhalf Timothee Guillimin converted but both were simply feel good points for the long flight back to Texas.

Glendale takes on Rugby Utah next while Austin hopes to rebound versus New Orleans Rugby, both matches on March 11th.

Man of the Match : Glendale Raptors, Zach Fenoglio

Starting Rosters:

Glendale Raptors

15 Maximo de Achaval

14 Seth Halliman

13 Chad London

12 Alta Malifa

11 Dustin Croy

10 Will Holder

9 Mose Timoteo

8 Peter Dahl

7 John Quill

6 Brian Wanless

5 Logan Collins

4 Casey Rock

3 Giorgi Tsverava

2 Zach Fenoglio – Captain

1 James Stewart

Austin Huns

15 Zinzn Elan-Puttick

14 Pierce Reed

13 Martin Knoetze

12 Lomani Tongotongo – Captain

11 Sani Taylor

10 Timothee Guillimin

9 Michael Reid

8 Deon Minnaar

7 Craig Welborn

6 Matt Moore

5 Corey Momsen

4 Kyle Breytenbach

3 Robert Drummond

2 David LeMasters

1 Mason Pedersen