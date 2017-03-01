Maple Leafs Acquire Brian Boyle, Plus Minor Moves On Trade Deadline Day

March 1st marked the official NHL Trade Deadline, but the majority of the deals happened over the weekend, bleeding into Monday. In a fairly crazy season where the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t have any big expectations, they find themselves in the thick of a tight playoff race in the East.

Stalling at 69 points, the Leafs made a depth move with the Tampa Bay Lightning, sending Byron Froese and a 2nd-round pick in exchange for Brian Boyle. The move solidifies the Leafs’ center depth and penalty kill, but also adds some grit to the power play as Boyle likes going to the dirty areas in front of the net to screen the goalie or clean up rebounds.

The question now is if this deal was enough to secure a playoff spot for the Buds. They currently secure the final Wild Card spot and are three points behind the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators for the 2nd and 3rd spot in the Atlantic Division. However, they are only one point up on the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers who are clawing their way back up the standings. With 21 games left in the season, it is assumed that the internal expectation is for this team to make the playoffs.

March will more than likely decide the fate of the Leafs. They play 10 games against Eastern Conference teams, including stops against Boston, Tampa, Florida, and Buffalo, games which will be “must-wins” for every team. They need to start winning some games soon, however. They are in the middle of their California road trip and have already dropped a big game against the Sharks. They play the Kings and Ducks on Thursday and Friday, which they would like to sweep to keep afloat in the Atlantic race.

The Leafs also made a minor league deal as the deadline was expiring. They send Frank Corrado to the Penguins for Eric Fehr, Steve Oleksy, and a 2017 4th-round draft pick. These players will more than likely be assigned to the Toronto Marlies.

Stay tuned to The Runner Sports for a more in-depth article on the Leafs’ remaining games this season and opinions on where they will slot at the end of the season!