Maple Leafs Extinguish Sabres Quickly

With the playoffs less than a week away, the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs began the final stretch in different positions. The Sabres were on the outside looking in and the Maple Leafs were looking to improve their playoff positioning. Quickly, the game was well out-of-hand for the Sabes and they fell short of a comeback against their arch rivals.

If You Blinked You Might Have Missed it

The fans were barely in their seats when the Maple Leafs scored three goals in just 43 seconds. Leo Komarov, Auston Matthews, and James Van Riemsdyk all scored in less than a minute. The Leafs scored their three goals on just five shots, leading to the Sabres pulling goaltender Robin Lehner in favor of Anders Nilsson. By the end of the first period, the Leafs were outshooting the Sabres 18-2.

Stronger Second

While on tape, I thought the Sabres played a little better in the second period, the stats told a different story, especially the shot differential. Which was a running theme throughout the game. One bright spot was Ryan O’Reilly’s shorthand goal, his 20th of the season, early in the second period. He could be captain of future Sabres teams.

Anders Nilsson

Speaking of shot differential, Nilsson continued his strong play by not letting the game get away. With the Leafs outshooting the Sabres 29 to 8, the Sabres’ netminder was solid the entire game, going 44 for 45 overall. His counterpart, Frederik Andersen, was not nearly as busy, going 20 for 22.

Odds and Ends

Matthews scored his 39th goal of the season, breaking the US scoring record held by Neal Broten. Nazem Kadri scored his 31st of the season on the power play and had a two-point night. Jack Eichel scored his 24th of the season late in the third period. Alexander Nylander made his NHL debut against his brother, William. The Leafs are now in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Courtney’s Three Stars

1. Nazem Kadri

2. Anders Nilsson

3. Auston Matthews