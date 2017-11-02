Maple Leafs October Review: What Went Right And What Didn’t?

With a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night, The Toronto Maple Leafs end their three-game losing streak and begin their treacherous November 1-0-0.

Before we dive into this game and the immediate future, let’s take a look at how October went for the Buds.

The season started with a bang! In the first two games, the Leafs beat up on the Winnipeg Jets 7-2, then outscored the New York Rangers 8-5. During the Rangers game, we almost saw the Leafs of old crack through the surface as they were up 5-1, but then allowed the Rangers to claw back to tie it 5-5 in the second period. Fortunately, a strong third period was the difference when the Leafs scored an extra three goals to take the victory. The Leafs continued to win with a 4-3 overtime battle against the Chicago Blackhawks to start the season 3-0-0.

Their first loss of the season came against the surprisingly good New Jersey Devils, who played a perfect trap game and doubled up the Leafs score to win 6-3.

The Leafs got back to their winning ways in their most anticipated game of the year so far when they marched into Montreal to try to end their 14-game losing streak against the Habs. They succeeded in that goal as Auston Matthews scored twice, including the overtime winner, to beat the Canadiens 4-3. They won their next two games as well, bringing them to their second three-game win streak of the season.

Things were looking really good as October was about to end, the Leafs were 7-2-0 and had a pretty easy schedule (on paper) before hitting the California road trip. The problem with having a seemingly easy schedule is that sometimes you overlook your opponent and don’t play as well as you should. This was the case for the Leafs as they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers at home, 6-3 and 4-2 respectively. To end October, the Leafs rolled into San Jose and played arguably their worst game of the year so far. They recorded two shots in the second period and looked very flat for the whole game. Other than the Matthews line and Freddie Andersen, nobody seemed to care about the game, which resulted in a 3-2 loss. As the calendar changed, the Leafs were in a mini spiral heading into Anaheim, but with the early wins, they were still 7-5-0 which was good for a top 3 spot in the Atlantic Division.

As you can see, the Leafs October was like a roller coaster, a lot of highs and a lot of lows. Let’s take a look at what went well and what went bad.

THE GOOD

Scoring. If this Leafs squad ever has trouble scoring during a long stretch, there is going to be a big problem with their playoff hopes. Through 13 games the Leafs have scored 50 goals, 2nd best in the league only behind the Tampa Bay Lightning who have 54. Matthews leads the team with nine goals and 16 points and has looked good in pretty much every game so far. If he continues to produce like this he should have a good chance at being top 5 in scoring to end the season. Newly acquired Patrick Marleau has also been effective for the Leafs so far. He scored twice in the season opener and scored his 100th career game-winning goal against Anaheim last night. In total, he has five goals and nine points. The Leafs haven’t scored less than two goals in a game yet; only the LA Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights are also in the same category.

The Bad

Defense. When the defense doesn’t play well in a game it really shows. Nobody expected this defensive core would be world beaters, but we expected them to play smarter than they have so far. I’m not going to single out one or two players for their mistakes because every member on the back end has had their share of glaring mistakes. Bad breakout passes, inexcusable giveaways in front of the net, not battling hard enough in the corners, missed assignments, and sometimes really lazy backchecking have plagued this team so far. The good news is that these should be easy fixes, and with more time to gel, I think the defense will clean up their mistakes.

The Sometimes Good, Sometimes Bad

Freddie Andersen. Andersen has looked amazing in most of the games he has played so far, but his stats haven’t been up to par as of yet. Early in the season, his goals against average was higher than three and his save percentage was in the high .800s, which is below league average. He is trending upwards, however, he is now sporting a .901 S% and a 3.25 GAA. The goals against average can be somewhat blamed on the defense as a lot of goals have been tipped in, meaning the defense hasn’t been battling hard enough in front of the net to stop players from getting good positioning. Andersen’s October was a lot worse last year so I am not too worried about him, he should be able to steal a lot of games this year to help his team make the playoff for the second year in a row.

The Leafs finish off their California road trip Thursday when they take on the LA Kings for the second and last time this season. The Leafs took the first game 3-2 last Monday in Toronto and are looking to sweep the season series. It may be hard to do because only the Florida Panthers have swept the Anaheim-LA back-to-back series since 2015.

In November, the Leafs will play nine games on the road (including their game in Anaheim yesterday) and six games at the Air Canada Centre. They need to continue to bank some points this month to keep afloat in the Atlantic Division because a lot of teams are looking strong early on and could easily rise in the standings to catch up with the Leafs.