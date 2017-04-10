Maple Leafs Face Tough First Round Matchup Against Capitals

For the first time in an 82-game season since 2003, the Toronto Maple Leafs have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It comes with a pretty big cost, though, as they are taking on the best team in the NHL this year, the Washington Capitals.

During the last weekend of the season, the Leafs ultimately had three options; 1) Win out and face the Ottawa Senators, 2) win once and face the Washington Capitals, or 3) lose out and get knocked out of a playoff spot by the New York Islanders. After a huge win against the Pittsburgh Penguins that allowed the Leafs to clinch a playoff spot, they had a great chance to face the Senators as they held a 2-0 lead in the second period during their Sunday game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They quickly blew that lead as they allowed three goals in seven minutes late in the second period ultimately losing the game 3-2. With that, the Leafs were fated to face the Capitals in the playoffs for the first time in history.

Before this series starts on Thursday night in Washington, let’s take a look at a few key matchups to see if Washington can clean sweep the young Leafs, or if we will see a modern David vs Goliath upset.

Defense

Capitals: The top four for Washington includes Dmitri Orlov, Matt Niskanen, Brooks Orpik, and Kevin Shattenkirk, whom they got from the St. Louis Blues at the trade deadline to bolster their back-end for a hopeful cup run. Each pairing has a great one-two punch, Niskanen and Orlov provide a nice offensive touch, while Orpik and Shattenkirk hold down the fort by blocking shots and forcing the other team to make bad passes.

Maple Leafs: At the other end, the Maple Leafs will be icing Morgan Rielly, Nikita Zaitsev, Jake Gardiner, and Connor Carrick, who was drafted by the Caps in 2012 but spent most of his time developing with the Hershey Bears. The Leafs’ defense has been questionable at best this season, sometimes making great plays, but were often getting burned on bad pinches, bad breakout passes, and generally bad giveaways within their own end. Rielly, Zaitsev, and Carrick will be making their NHL playoff debuts on Thursday, so it will be interesting to see how they can handle the top Capital lines that will be rushing down their wings.

Edge: Capitals

Forwards

Capitals: Speaking of the Capitals’ top lines, they will be on a mission to finally break through to the Stanley Cup Final. Ever since Alex Ovechkin entered the league, he has “failed” to bring the Caps to the promised land (I use failed in quotation marks because it has rarely, if at all, ever been his fault), but he will need to motivate his troops because if they make it passed the Leafs, Pittsburgh or Columbus will be waiting for them in the next round. They will need to set the pace early and often if they want to make quick work of the Leafs. Led by Ovechkin, the surrounding cast and crew will be more than a handful for this young Leafs team to handle.

Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs’ forward group will be interesting to watch. Half of them were a part of the 2013 Game 7 collapse in Boston, which saw them blow a 4-1 lead with 11 minutes left in the third before losing the game and series in overtime. The other half are just entering the league and will be in the NHL playoffs for the very first time. Auston Matthews has led the Leafs in goals and points. He scored his 40th goal of the season when he banged home an empty netter against the Penguins on Saturday. Mitch Marner and William Nylander both tied in points with 61 with Marner leading the Leafs in assists with 42. These three might be an X-factor in this series if they can harness their nervous energy to produce some magic.

Edge: Capitals

Goalies

Capitals: Not much more you can say about Braden Holtby other than he is a beast in net. He was awarded the William M. Jennings award as the goalie who let in the least amount of goals total throughout the season. Sporting a 2.07 goals against average and a .925 save percentage, Holtby will want to keep his regular season play and amp it up for the playoffs, hopefully backstopping his team to the promised land.

Maple Leafs: Frederik Andersen becomes the first Leafs goaltender to help the team make the playoffs in an 82-game season since Ed Belfour. A lot of pressure will be on him, both from the fans and the team he will be facing. He will more than likely be facing more shots than Holtby, so it will be on his shoulders to weather the storm if his team wants to win this series.

Edge: Capitals

Special Teams

Capitals: Ovechkin on the power play has always been money, especially when he gets his patented one-timer off. During the season, the Caps ended 4th overall on the power play, scoring 23.1% of the time. Their penalty kill was also near the top of the league, ending up 7th overall and killing 83.8% of their penalties. Their penalty kill will be a big X-factor in this series because the Leafs have had a brilliant power play so far this year.

Maple Leafs: After finishing second last on the power play last year, the Leafs have improved greatly, finishing second overall this year. Converting at a rate of 23.8%, they only finished behind the Buffalo Sabres for the top spot. They will need to rely on their power play to pot a few goals each game to stay on track with the Capitals. Their penalty kill also improved from last year, but still only ended 10th overall this year, killing 82.5% of their penalties.

Edge: Probably the closest these team match up, but the edge still goes to the Capitals

Final thoughts and prediction

As a lifelong Leafs fan, it’s hard not to realize that the deck is stacked against Toronto. If anything, this series will prove to be a great experience for the young guns and vets alike. If the shanaplan truly is working out and this year proves to be the first stepping stone in building a legit contending team, the Leafs can use any experience they can get, no matter how humbling it may be.

Series Winner: Capitals in 6