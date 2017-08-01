Maria Sharapova Wins First Match Since May At Bank Of The West Classic

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova opened the Monday night session at the Bank of the West Classic with a three set win over Jennifer Brady of the USA. Sharapova has had a solid comeback after testing positive for taking the drug meldonium back in 2016. The biggest difference since Sharapova’s comeback has been her lower ball toss on her serve, which has given her more stability for the duration of the match. Sharapova faced a tough challenge in Brady Monday night. Brady reached the fourth round at the Australian Open to kick off the year, but has struggled ever since. Brady is known for her strong forehand, hitting with more topspin than the usual WTA player. Brady also has a decent first serve, but has a bit of a hitch in the backswing that can break down.

The first set went to Sharapova, but was closer than the 6-1 scoreline. The deciding factor was Brady’s poor first serve percentage. Her second serve can be effective with the amount of spin it has, but with Sharapova standing at 6-foot-2 inches, the ball went right into the Russian’s strike zone. Sharapova’s second serve can get predictable in pressured situations, and Brady caught on, so she was able to run around her backhand and hit her big forehand a lot in the second set.

Brady would take the second set 6-4.

The third set played out similarly to the first set. A lot of the games could have gone either way, but Sharapova used her experience to dig out of every hole. Brady had three chances to break the Sharapova serve, but could not. Sharapova’s return game was the strongest shot of the match, being aggressive off the first and second serve of Brady. The five-time Grand Slam champion would take the third set 6-0. This was a good win for Sharapova, who had not played since May. Brady has a lot of promise, but she will have to get that first serve more consistent, maybe changing the form so that it is more fluid. Sharapova will next play Lesia Tsurenko.

The second night match featured former Stanford player Nicole Gibbs and reigning Junior Wimbledon champion Claire Liu. Gibbs has a lot of experience coming into this match, but not a lot of power in her game. As for Liu, the young American has an all-court game, and recognizes when to move forward better than some veterans. Liu was able to absorb all the pace from Gibbs and redirect very well. The former Stanford player could not get into any of the rallies, standing too far behind the baseline. Liu got up 5-1 when the nerves kicked in, and her play started to dip. Gibbs reeled off three games, but Liu was able to hold on winning the first set 6-4.

Thanks to some on-court coaching, Gibbs started to hit more to the Liu forehand, slowly breaking it down. Gibbs would also use her slice effectively as well, changing the pace of the shots to unnerve Liu; the former Stanford player would win the second set 6-2.

Liu would then call for her coach in the third set advising her to hit more of a kick serve to the Gibbs’ backhand. Liu would have a chance to serve out the match at 5-3, but Gibbs would continue to go to the Liu forehand. Winning three straight games, Gibbs would have three match points up 6-5. Two Liu forehand winners and forehand swing volley would cancel them out; Liu would get it to 6-6, meaning a third set tiebreak would decide the match. Gibbs would finally win on her fifth match point when Liu framed a forehand long. Gibbs’ next opponent will either be fellow American Coco Vandeweghe or Ajla Tomljanovic.