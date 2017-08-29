Why Maria Sharapova Won Twice In One Night

When the opening ceremonies of the 2017 US Open ended, wild card Maria Sharapova walked into Arthur Ashe Stadium to play the No. 2 seed Simona Halep. Sharapova held a 6-0 head-to-head going into the match against Halep, but things had changed since their last meeting in 2015. Sharapova has only compiled a 6-3 win/loss record since her comeback, and had missed about three weeks of play due to a left forearm injury. So, last night was not about Sharapova having to beat Halep to prove something, nor was it about Halep having to beat Sharapova to do the same, it was about the sport of tennis.

Here were two highly-accalated players facing off in the first round of the US Open, in Arthur Ashe Stadium, as a night match. These are the moments every tennis player strives for. During the first week, one of the most unique spectacles that makes the US Open one of the greatest sporting events in the world happens every night starting at 7:00 pm. The cameras and tv commercial breaks, the blasting music, the rowdy fans, this is how New York says “hello” to the best tennis players in the world. The match did not disappoint. With many breaks of serves and highly-entertaining rallies, Sharapova and Halep knew what this moment meant; the level of play could have been mistaken for a final.

Ultimately, Sharapova prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, improving to 18-0 in night matches at the US Open. Falling to her knees as if it was 2006 all over again, the five-time Grand Slam champion burst into tears before collecting herself for the traditional handshake. One should also point out that Sharapova had on a tennis dress that was reminiscent of the black, Swarovski crystal-embedded one she wore during her 2006 US Open campaign. Even more fittingly, Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” came on the stadium’s playlist as if to say “welcome back, Maria.”

Sharapova won the match, and progresses to the second round. But Sharapova also won in another category, perseverance. It has not been an easy road for Sharapova with injuries and the backlash from some. Sharapova won by being able to play at a Grand Slam event again, on one of tennis’ biggest stage. Whether or not you are on her side, you cannot deny the fantastic match and effort that was put forth last night, from both players. So, put those negative vibes away, because Sharapova is back, for good.