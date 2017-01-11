The Runner Sports
The Ohio State Buckeyes are officially reloading for the 2017 season. The Buckeyes learned their best cornerback is entering the 2017 NFL draft. Marshon Lattimore decided to forgo his final two years of eligibility.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Lattimore as the No. 1 corner prospect in the NFL Draft. Lattimore only started one full season with the Buckeyes. However, the opportunity to join the NFL is too big to pass up.

Lattimore is listed at 6’0″, 192 pounds. Lattimore has the size to deal with big receivers on the outside. He also has the ability to battle for jump balls against elite NFL receivers.

During his sophomore season, Lattimore tallied 41 tackles. He also produced four interceptions and nine pass deflections for the Buckeyes.

He was part of an elite defensive unit; they held opponents to 15.5 points per game. Furthermore, the Buckeyes accounted for 21 interceptions this season. However, the Buckeyes’ final performance did not yield a win. They were shutout 31-0 by the Clemson Tigers.

Due to the young Buckeyes’ roster, many felt they reached the College Football Playoff a year early. Now they have to replace two of the best secondary members Urban Meyer has ever had.

Malik Hooker also announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft. Hooker led the Buckeyes with seven interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. He also tallied 71 tackles. They each had two years of eligibility left. Moreover, the Buckeyes only had one real season from Hooker.

The two defensive backs recorded 14 tackles and two pass breakups in 2015. However, they were great during the 2016 season. Still, the Buckeyes barely had them on the field. Now they are going to the NFL.

Don’t worry. The Buckeyes will not suffer any talent drop off. They already have the replacements on campus.

