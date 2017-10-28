Martina Hingis’ Amazing Career Ends At The WTA Finals

The finals are set for tomorrow at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore, and sadly, Martina Hingis will not be there. Being co-No.1’s, Hingis and her partner Chan Yung-Jan came into the WTA Finals being the team to beat; this is also Hingis’ last tournament, stating earlier this week that she is retiring from tennis, for a third time. Unfortunately, they did not have enough to beat No. 3 seeds Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova on the day, losing 6-4, 7-6. Though this is not the perfect ending for Hingis, she will go out on at the top of the rankings with her partner Chan.

During her third career, which was devoted to doubles, Hingis had amazing success with several different partners. After making a solid return with Daniela Hantuchova in late 2013, Hingis found even more success with Sabine Lisicki and Flavia Pennetta in 2014. After reaching the 2014 US Open final with Pennetta, Hingis then changed partners to Sania Mirza, where the peak of her third career took place. The pair was so successful, the name Santina even emerged during their partnership. Hingis and Mirza would get to No. 1 and win three Grand Slam titles. After some ups and downs, the pair called it on the partnership, but still remain great friends. Hingis had to choose a new partner, and found another successful one in Chan. The pair also got to No. 1 in the world and won nine titles this year, including the US Open. Hingis seems to bring out the best in her partners; they have so much more confidence when playing alongside one of the greats. Hingis gave both Mirza and Chan their first women’s doubles Grand Slam titles. The Swiss legend was also brilliant in mixed doubles as well, adding six more mixed doubles Grand Slams to her resume. Hingis ends her career with 25 total Grand Slam titles, five total WTA Finals titles, and an Olympic silver medal in doubles.

The other doubles match saw the No. 2 seeds Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova go out as well, as unseeded pair Johanna Larsson and Kiki Bertens continue to impress, winning 6-4, 6-3. In singles action, No. 6 Caroline Wozniacki improved her record to 6-3 against No. 3 Karolina Pliskova, defeating the 2016 US Open runner-up 7-6, 6-3. The second singles match went No. 5 Venus Williams‘ way. Williams recovered from losing the first set to a comfortable finish, beating No. 8 Caroline Garcia 6-7, 6-2, 6-3. The finals will be played tomorrow, with the doubles final going first. Catch the results here, at The Runner Sports.