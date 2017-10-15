- Maryland Falls Flat At Home Against Northwestern
Maryland Falls Flat At Home Against Northwestern
- Updated: October 15, 2017
Halfway through the season, Maryland moves to a 3–3 record with 37–21 loss against Northwestern.
I was in Ohio last weekend when Maryland fell to the Buckeyes 62–14. Looking forward to Week 6, I was convinced things would get better. Because it couldn’t get worse than losing the first and second string QBs —Tyrrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill— by the third game of the season. It couldn’t get worse than losing by 48 points in Columbus, during Ohio State’s homecoming weekend. And it didn’t get worse, per se. But it also didn’t get better.
Prior to that Week 5 loss against Urban Meyer’s top-10 ranked team, the Terps were nearing the AP Top 25 with a 3–1 record. Then, defeated by both UCF and OSU, sights were set on Northwestern —a respectable Big Ten opponent with a comparable though slightly weaker strength of schedule. This Saturday marked the Wildcats’ first visit to College Park, though they came bearing no gifts. Instead, they took away the Terrapins’ winning record and pocketed a W before heading back to Illinois. With six games left in the 2017–2018 regular season, the Terps stand at 3–3.
So, realistically, what can we expect? Looking forward to Maryland’s road game against Wisconsin, is it likely that the Badgers will suffer their first loss of the season? No, it is not likely. What about a healthy Maryland, in a world where Maryland’s quarterbacks aren’t in a constant state of jeopardy? Like current starter Max Bortenschlager, who —though resilient— has gone down (and hard) in the past two games. Maybe, especially considering the surprisingly narrow margin Wisconsin beat Purdue by in their 17–9 win. But even with an upset in Madison, does Maryland have a shot at earning a bowl game when four out of six of the next opponents are ranked? Time will tell, but despite the many offerings to Testudo over the past few weeks, it seems like the Terps just don’t have the luck they need on their side as the season marches on.
It’s a hard pill to swallow, because the program isn’t really doing anything wrong. Sometimes injuries are just too devastating to fully bounce back from, especially considering the lack of depth of Maryland’s roster. But, if anything, this is something to look forward to as recruiting continues to improve. Maybe one day, a road win versus a ranked Big Ten opponent won’t seem so unlikely. And a bowl game won’t feel so out of reach. And there will be Piggies and Hills as far as the eye can see.
Kerrin Marchese
