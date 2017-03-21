- The Hornets Are Starting To Look Like Themselves Again! Is It too Late?
Maryland Football: 2017 Quarterback Breakdown
- Updated: March 21, 2017
The Maryland Terrapins might have the best quarterback situation in the Big Ten next season. It’s a little bit of an overstatement, however, the Terrapins wouldn’t trade their prospects for anybody else in the conference. Although the Terrapins do not have any established stars on the roster, they have a plethora of signal callers ready to vie for the starting job next season.
During the 2016 season, the Terrapins finished with a 6-7 record. They relied on Perry Hills in most of the wins and seemed to struggle without their seasoned vet. Due to injuries, Caleb Rowe earned a chance to contribute to the offense. However, both quarterbacks were in their final season of college eligibility. Therefore, first-year head coach D.J. Durkin had an opportunity to look at a pair of freshman in his inaugural season.
The battle for No. 1 should heat up during spring practice. Tyrrell Pigrome is the sophomore quarterback from Pinson, Alabama. Pigrome gained valuable experience during his freshman season. He appeared in 11 games and completed 37-of-71 pass attempts for 322 yards. Pigrome also accounted for two touchdowns and two interceptions. More importantly, Pigrome displayed the ability to run the offense under duress. He gained 254 yards on the ground, scoring two touchdowns.
Max Bortenschlager also earned playing time late in the season. The sophomore quarterback from Fishers, Indiana had impressive moments during the loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Bortenschlager, making his first career start against the Cornhuskers, threw for 191 yards and one touchdown.
Despite gaining experience, neither quarterback is a lock to begin the season as the starter. That’s where Caleb Henderson steps in. The junior transfer from the North Carolina Tar Heels entered college football as a highly touted quarterback out of Virginia. Henderson has the ability to run and throw with precision. Henderson fits in perfectly with Durkin’s system. However, Henderson has no more playing experience than Pigrome and Bortenschlager.
The most intriguing prospect on the 2017 roster is Kasim Hill. Is Hill worthy enough of becoming a four-year starting quarterback with the Terrapins? He’s a 4-star recruit out of Washington D.C. and was ranked as the No. 10 Pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class. Still, Hill has the ability to decimate defenses with his legs. Clearly, Hill looks like the future of the program. However, Durkin has to make a decision this season. They may decide to redshirt Hill and let him learn the system.
The top three quarterbacks have a huge advantage on Hill. First of all, they are all participating in spring practice. Hill did not enroll early. Therefore, he will have to impress the coaching staff in the summer to rise in the position group. Can that happen? Yes. Will it happen? Not likely.
Ryan Brand is the final quarterback on the loaded roster. Brand is the smallest quarterback of the group, but he has as much talent as the rest. Brand played at San Meteo junior college in 2016. He attended Air Force the prior year.
Overall, the Terrapins have plenty of options at quarterback. Therefore, we might not know who the starter is until the opening weekend. But we will surely update the Maryland quarterback breakdown this spring.
