Maryland vs. Rutgers: Can We Call It A Rivalry Yet?
- Updated: November 2, 2017
I consider Rutgers a rival.
Because of the proximity, comparable skill-level, and ongoing neck-and-neck division standing. Both Maryland and Rutgers have a 2–3 conference record going into Week 11. Originally, the game was slated for Yankee Stadium, but kickoff will now take place at High Point Solutions Stadium—Rutgers’ true home field.
I also consider Rutgers a Maryland rival because it’s what the Big Ten wants, moving both universities to the conference in 2014 and pitting them against one another during rivalry weekend, where Ohio State faced Michigan, Penn State faced Michigan State, and Purdue faced Indiana. A seed was planted that late November day in College Park, as the Terrapins fell 41–38 to Rutgers their fifth and last loss against the Scarlet Knights.
Maryland stands at 7–5 against Rutgers. The biggest point differential –21 points– came in 2009 during the last intersectional game, when Maryland lost to Rutgers 34–13. Nearly all other matchups between the two east coast schools –who met on the gridiron for the first time in 1920– have been kept to a two-touchdown game or below. Going into this weekend, a close game is predicted—Maryland projected to win by one point.
So, is the history between the two programs that spans 97 years but only seven games enough to call a rivalry? Are both football teams of equal-enough caliber and talent to relish in hating an opponent who is, ultimately, just as likely to win the game as your own team? Can we, officially, declare Maryland’s conference rival to be Rutgers and accept their position on the totem pole for the time-being—letting Penn State off the hook as they swarm the top 5?
It’s a yes from me.
So, in anticipation of this Saturday, feel free to join me in crossing out all “
Rs” with an X and sharing how you will be honoring the unofficial rivalry weekend.
Kerrin Marchese
