Maryland’s Justin Jackson Has Been A Big Time Performer On The Road

I may have found a college basketball player who enjoys playing on the road more than he does at home. Justin Jackson of Maryland has been clutch away from home, and he’s only a freshman. This guy absolutely lives for the spotlight, and yet again, he’s delivered to help the Terrapins take down another Big Ten opponent.

After a 77-71 win over Ohio State in Value City Arena, the Terrapins improve to 20-2 on the season and 8-1 in conference play. Tied on top of the Big Ten standings with Wisconsin, this team looks like it’s capable of winning the whole league. Justin Jackson was clutch on Tuesday night. Scoring 22 points and pulling in 12 rebounds, Jackson helped the Terrapins maintain a lead over Ohio State and ultimately get the win. This is not his first clutch performance on the road. The game before this featured a 28-point, 10-rebound showing against Minnesota in the Barn. Jackson is also 9-12 from three in his last two contests.

But Jackson’s clutch factor on the road hasn’t only been recent; it’s been consistent throughout Big Ten play. Jackson scored 15 on the road against Michigan and 12 against Iowa. He’s been the MVP according to KenPom in four of the Terrapins’ five Big Ten road games this season. Jackson also kicked his career off with a bang in his first big contest: a road game against rival Georgetown. Jackson went for 17 points and helped take down a team that was supposed to be pretty decent this season. With the exception of an off night against Illinois, his numbers on the road have been incredible. Justin Jackson is averaging 15.7 points per game this season in true road games. Jackson is only averaging 11 points per game overall this season. Still wondering why this team is so darn good on the road? A lot of it has to do with the way this guy has performed.

So what’s the secret for Justin Jackson? Maybe he’s got a knack for disappointing home crowds. Maybe he’s really good under pressure. Maybe he’s just really good overall. It’s tough to deny any of these things at this point. With a very talented group of freshmen in Jackson, Kevin Huerter, and Anthony Cowan, Maryland is looking good for this season and for many seasons to come. I wouldn’t doubt this team away from home if Justin Jackson keeps playing like this. The freshman is clutch and already knows how to win.