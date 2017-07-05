- Why Didi Gregorius Should Be An All-Star
Masahiro Tanaka Has Righted The Ship
-
- Updated: July 5, 2017
Masahiro Tanaka is not having a good year. You don’t need to look much further than his 5.25 ERA for evidence. He’s averaging only 5.2 innings pitched per start, and has allowed 5 or more earned runs in 6 of 17 starts. Early season struggles are not uncommon, but when Tanaka’s ERA was sitting at 6.55 on June 11, eyebrows were starting to be raised. Since then, he has done a lot to quell concerns.
He’s coming off a great start against the Toronto Blue Jays, going 7 strong allowing 1 run while striking out 8. Going back even farther to his last 5 starts, posting a 2.56 ERA. If you exclude his bad start in Oakland, it’s 1.32.
So what’s changed, and is it sustainable? Or is this recent string of success a fluke? Let’s split his season into two parts, his first 12 starts, in which he was not very good, and his most recent 5 starts, in which he has been exemplary.
|K%
|BB%
|BAA
|HR/FB
|WHIP
|ERA
|Contact%
|SwStr%
|First 12
|19.70%
|6.10%
|0.297
|23.30%
|1.50
|6.55
|74.70%
|12.70%
|Last 5
|31.00%
|6.20%
|0.218
|18.20%
|1.07
|2.56
|64.40%
|18.60%
The best way to not allow runs is to not allow base runners. Tanaka’s BB% has remained consistently good all season, the major change comes in the form of his batting average against falling 79 points. Tanaka’s batting average against fell 26.5%, while his WHIP fell 28.6%, funny how that works.
The other part of this turnaround is Tanaka’s phenomenal K%. His previous season high was 26% in his rookie year. He’s recording more strikeouts because he’s allowing less contact. He’s allowing less contact because he’s getting more whiffs. But why? That’s the million dollar question. To find the answer let’s look at the one thing that a pitcher has 100% control over, the pitches he chooses to throw.
|Fastball%
|Slider%
|Cutter%
|Curveball%
|Splitfinger%
|First 12
|32.70%
|25.80%
|10.60%
|6.20%
|24.70%
|Last 5
|26.70%
|34.60%
|5.00%
|8.10%
|25.70%
Fewer fastballs and more off-speed seems to be the winning formula for Masahiro Tanaka. There are other questions that come to mind after looking into this. Is Tanaka moving away from his fastball because they have become less effective due to loss of velocity? Maybe. Either way, Tanaka has made the adjustment, it’s now on American League hitters’ to adjust in turn.
Erik Carlson
"The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking.It cannot be changed without changing our own thinking."
