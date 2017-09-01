As the New York Yankees are in the midst of the playoff race (where they currently sit 1.5 games ahead of the second Wild Card spot), it is difficult to start looking ahead to the offseason. The Yankees have a month left to go in the season to solidify their playoff spot. Though the AL East title is more of a dream than a reality, a four-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox would bring the Yankees within a game and a half. With the season hitting the home stretch, a postseason push happening, and speculation about which top prospects migth be called up, this article will talk about the upcoming offseason. Specifically in regards to Masahiro Tanaka and C.C. Sabathia, both who can become free agents at the end of the season.

In Jon Heyman’s recent AL Notes, there was a bit of surprising news in regards to the two veteran Yankees in the rotation. Heyman reports that the Yankees would not chase after Masahiro Tanaka too furiously if he decided to opt out of his current contract. On the flip side, the Yankees would be interested in bringing back C.C. Sabathia on a one-year deal. This is very interesting to think about given how important these two have been for the Yankees. Sabathia led the pitching staff in 2009 to winning the World Series while Tanaka has been the lone, consistent spotlight (outside the bullpen) for the Yankees since being signed before the 2014 season.

What is most surprising about this reported thought process for the Yankees is the lack of interest to pursue Masahiro Tanaka. Even with his shaky 2017, he has been great for the Bronx Bombers. In addition to that, the Yankees spent the $20 million posting fee in order to sign him to his seven-year/$155 million deal. According to the report, if Tanaka were to opt out of his deal, the Yankees would only offer him what is remaining on his current contract to re-sign him. While the market for starting pitching can be odd and unpredictable, it would appear to be set in stone that Tanaka will pitch elsewhere in 2018 if he decides to opt out.

Will Masahiro Tanaka Opt Out?

At a glance, Tanaka’s 2017 statistics so far would indicate that he will most likely decide against opting out. His ERA is 4.69 with 29 home runs allowed. On top of those poor numbers, Tanaka has experienced arm injuries over the course of his four-year MLB career. With those two things in mind, it would not seem that Tanaka would draw a strong market if he decided to opt out.

However, Tanaka has come on strong as of late. Since the All-Star break, Tanaka has been more of himself over his last seven starts. His ERA is 2.96 and he has averaged a little over 7 strikeouts per game. Actually, his 155 strikeouts on the season ranks him tenth in the AL for strikeouts. Also, Tanaka has only given up 6 home runs in those seven starts, which has been his main downfall this season. One would figure that Tanaka has about four or five starts left this season. If he continues to produce like this, teams may ignore the first half and focus on how good Tanaka was in the second. That is especially true if he pitches well in postseason play, if the Yankees get there.

A Weak Market Might Say Yes

Heading into the season, Masahiro Tanaka was considered the third best starting pitcher who could be a free agent after the 2017 campaign. Now, an argument can be made that he could be considered the best starter on the market. Personally, I think Yu Darvish will still hold that distinction. However, Darvish finds himself on the DL again after being acquired by the Los Angeles Angels. While Tanaka has had his share of injury problems, Darvish’s injuries have been more severe. Jake Arrieta was supposed to be competing for the spot as well. While his numbers are solid (3.36 ERA and 153 strikeouts), there is an air of disappointment after his 2015 Cy Young season and strong 2016.

Even if most teams rank Tanaka behind these two starting pitchers, he will be the third best starting pitcher who is comparable to Arrieta and Darvish. If I were advising Tanaka, I would say remain with the Yankees. A weak market does not always equal more money or even interest. Think about this past offseason; only Rich Hill received much fanfare as a starting pitcher. In a market, that will be dominated by Darvish and Arrieta, I would give them the edge over Tanaka. However, I believe that Tanaka will opt out.

Is Shohei Otani The Reason?

Shohei Otani is the new prized Japanese player that has all of the MLB salivating over. Marketed as the Japanese Babe Ruth, Otani is drawing interest from most MLB teams, including the New York Yankees. It seems uncertain whether Otani will be posted during the offseason, but there is that possibility out there. Could that be the reason why the Yankees are comfortable with allowing Masahiro Tanaka to walk? Not only was Brian Cashman in Japan for Otani’s recent game, the Yankees have been accumulating international money. Remember, in the Sonny Gray trade, the Oakland A’s sent over $1.5 million in international money.

Beyond the doubt about whether Otani will even be available or not, there is no certainty that the Yankees will land Otani. Other big teams (such as the Boston Red Sox) will be in the running to land Otani along with the Yankees. The days of bidding wars over the posting fee are over, which could make it more difficult for the Yankees to sign the Japanese superstar. While I believe there is a link between the two, I would be surprised that Cashman would bank on an unknown over Tanaka.

Or Is It Chance Adams?

This is the player that I would believe would majorly factor into the thought of letting Masahiro Tanaka go without much of a fight. Chance Adams, who has been tremendous in Triple-A this season (2.89 ERA in 21 starts), is the next big pitching prospect in the organization. Some fans have clamored for the young right-hander to be called up to the majors this season. After his year in Triple-A, it would be assumed that Adams has a strong chance (pardon the pun) of being the fifth man in the rotation. Allowing Tanaka to walk away could open a spot for Adams next season, depending on whether Otani and/or Sabathia are on the Yankees in 2018.

C.C. Sabathia Back Again?

What C.C. Sabathia has been able to accomplish this season is quite impressive. At the age of 37, Sabathia has reinvented himself by using his off-speed pitches more to compensate for his declining fastball. Sure, it took him three or four seasons to figure it out. However, his 3.71 this year has been a great boost for the Yankees.

If Sabathia is willing to sign a one-year deal (and most likely a hometown discount), Brian Cashman would be more than willing to re-sign him. I think that move would be smart by the Yankees. If Sabathia does not re-sign and Tanaka remains under contract, the oldest pitcher in the rotation would be Tanaka (29 in 2018) and Sonny Gray would have the most MLB experience at five years. A young staff could use a veteran like Sabathia who has experienced success, postseason triumph, and recreating himself as a pitcher. Even if Sabathia’s ERA floats over 4 next season, his true value will be measured by what he passes on to the younger players.