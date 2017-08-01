Matt Davidson two days in a row with game-winning walk-off hits for the Chicago White Sox. Not even a full day after the White Sox rookie third baseman hit his first career walk-off home run, he hit a walk-off single.

In a game where the White Sox came back from down 6-0 to beat the Toronto Blue Jays. the biggest story might just have been a nasty collision between fellow rookies Yoan Moncada and Willy Garcia in the sixth inning. Chasing a short popup to right field by Darwin Barney, Garcia initially appeared to make the catch with a slide until Moncada tried to jump out of the way and in doing so, hit Willy flush in the side of the head with his right knee, which knocked both players out.

Though Garcia looked like he got the worst of the collision he was able to walk off on his own, while Moncada, the No. 1 rated prospect in all of baseball, had to be carted off. Both players would appear to be alright though with Moncada being diagnosed with a right knee contusion and ruled day-to-day after X-Rays came back negative. Garcia had a head contusion and will be evaluated again on Tuesday.

The White Sox’s comeback win over the Blue Jays came just a day after Toronto had come back from a six-run deficit of their own. The Sox scoring seven runs in the final three innings with a four-run eighth setting things up for the possibility of the comeback in the ninth on back-to-back home runs to right from Davidson and Yolmer Sanchez. Davidson’s shot being a team-leading 22nd.

The night would not end without another near collision in right. This time between first baseman Jose Abreu and right fielder Alen Hanson to end the top of the ninth on a bobble by Abreu in foul-territory in shallow right — that he got to just in time to nearly make an over-the-shoulder catch that popped out of his glove and into Hanson’s. Making for one of the oddest, but more spectacular 9-3 putouts you will ever see was probably a real key in helping give the South Siders a chance to complete the comeback.

A key game-tying bloop single to right by Abreu with one out (which would score Adam Engel) came right before Davidson’s second walk-off in as many days scored veteran Leury Garcia. Giving the South Siders the first consecutive walk-off wins since they had three in a row from July 23-25 of last year. It ended a very trying July for the Sox, which saw them go just 6-18 and win just three times at home.