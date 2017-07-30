“You can put it on the board! Yes! Yes and that’s a White Sox winner!!” That exact call heard by longtime Chicago White Sox announcer Ken “Hawk” Harrelson has been a part of a lot of White Sox game-winners over the years, though not Sunday’s. It is probably how the White Sox and most of their fans felt Sunday afternoon after the South Siders forged a 3-1 comeback win at Guaranteed Rate Field on a walk-off two-run blast from rookie Matt Davidson to set off an on-field celebration.

Just the Sox’s second win in their last 11 games and first at home since July 2, it’s understandable why the win evoked such a celebration. Especially for a team going through a tough transition period with all the trades they have made. The win against their longtime rival Cleveland Indians, which snapped the Indians’ nine-game winning streak, came after the Sox dropped a really tough game the night before.

It was a game that saw the White Sox manage only four hits but make the most of them. Davidson’s walk-off in the ninth and veteran slugger Jose Abreu’s one-out double not long before that, being the two biggest.

During the postgame, Davidson spoke about fun it was to hit the walk-off, which was the first of his career: “It was really cool. It was my first time doing that. I was trying to drive [Abreu] in. It’s been a rough go for us, so to get that feeling and get that win was huge.”

Huge indeed it was. It was nice to see the White Sox get not only a win but such a hard-fought one. Which hasn’t been the case a lot lately or throughout most of the year. Now, just if the Sox can actually get a few more like this to give the fans something to look forward to besides just all the young players.