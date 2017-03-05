Max Domi’s Return Significant For Arizona Coyotes

Max Domi was missed

Max Domi broke a bone in his right hand from a fight with Calgary Flames’ Garnet Hathway on December 8. Domi, known to not back down from a confrontation, lost the fight, but the Arizona Coyotes lost more. Max would be out for 14 games recovering from the injury.

It’s clear to see his presence in the lineup was missed. During the span from December 9 to February 1, the Coyotes were 8-15-1 for just 17 points. They also had two losing streaks of nine and four games to show just how valuable he is to the team’s success.

Since he returned to the ice on February 2, the team’s record has improved to 7-7-1 for 15 points. Over that span of 15 games, Domi has tallied two goals and 10 assists. His playmaking skills are very apparent to the astute hockey fan. He has speed and excellent puck handling skills to baffle his opponent.

Difficult to take the fight out of Max Domi

The part of his game that includes getting into scraps may need to change a bit to stay healthy. It seems that won’t be too easy, as he inherited that trait from his father, Tie Domi. The senior Domi averaged over three minutes of penalties a game during his illustrious 18-year NHL career. Max is nowhere near that total, receiving 102 penalty minutes in 122 games thus far in his NHL career. Even though Max may get hurt again in a future fight, you’ve got to love the tenacity in his game. To force him to change his game style would be like asking a zebra to lose his stripes. His head coach, Dave Tippett, has discussed this with Domi, and perhaps the best advice is to choose a key time to drop the gloves. Still, that may be easier said than done.

Possible reunion with Duclair

Max Domi and Anthony Duclair are good friends off the ice, and can really spread some magic on the ice together. Last season, the duo nicknamed “the Killer D’s” combined for 96 points, and that offense is sorely missed this season. Domi assisted on half of Duclair’s 20 goals, displaying their amazing chemistry.

This season, Duclair went into a sophomore slump whereas Domi is running along fine like the energizer bunny. Duclair’s slump of only three goals and six assists in 42 games sent him to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners to find his scoring touch. He tallied one goal and seven assists in 16 games.

Domi has been slightly ahead of his 0.64 points per game pace last season, collecting 0.68 during the 2016-17 campaign. Domi and Duclair played together on the same line for much of their success last season, but for whatever reason Tippett saw fit to split them up.

In the Coyotes’ game Friday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, Duclair played on the fourth line with Jamie McGinn and Jordan Martinook. He only accumulated 8:51 of playing time, but it was good to see him back on the team. It remains unknown if Tippett will go back to reuniting the “Killer D’s,” but it is fairly certain their chemistry will still be there. They tend to feed off each other’s success, and that results in the Arizona Coyotes winning more games.

Something they could certainly use to finish off this less than successful season.