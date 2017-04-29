Melky Cabrera’s Pick Me Up Homer In 10th, Abreu’s Two Homers, Help White Sox Win Sixth Straight

One man picks up the next man. That has been the motto for the Chicago White Sox to start the 2017 season; Rick Renteria has let players know day in and day out throughout the first month.

It was something Todd Frazier echoed in his postgame comments yesterday too and on Saturday afternoon on a rare off-day for their closer David Robertson, that’s exactly what the White Sox did to hold off a Detroit rally. Veteran Melky Cabrera led off the top of the 10th with a no doubt absolute bomb home run to left to give the South Siders back the lead and nullify a two-run Tigers ninth off Robertson that had tied the game.

The home run was Melky’s first of the year and the final of a second straight game in which the Sox hit three homers. Jose Abreu, who has struggled most of the first month of the season, looking like he finally has returned to form, hitting the other two on solo shots. The first one he hit in the third –also his first of the year– helped the Sox jump out to a 3-1 lead at that time.Robertson talked in the postgame about how great it was for the offense to pick him up after he had his first blown save. “It stinks when that happens, but it does happen in baseball and it’s tough. Thankfully the offense picked me up, and I got to go right back out there and tenderly get that last out, and we got to high five at the end.”

If it wasn’t for Avisail Garcia’s one-out RBI triple to the gap in right-center to score pinch-runner Yolmer Sanchez from first in the top of the 10th to give the Sox a 6-4 cushion –which they would win by a final of– then Robertson might not have got a chance to go back out in the bottom half of the inning to redeem himself.

Overall it was a great all-around team win, as Derek Holland’s 6 1/3 quality innings in the no-decision to go with Abreu’s power finally showing and great defense helped the Sox to their sixth straight win. Improving them to 13-9 on the year and still a half-game ahead of defending AL Central Division Champion Cleveland as the current division leaders.