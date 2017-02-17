- NBA All-Star Break: Where Does The Cavaliers Roster Stand?
- Arizona Coyotes Are Trade Deadline Sellers
- It’s Bye Week For The Chicago Blackhawks
- Montreal Canadiens Hire Claude Julien
- Arizona Coyotes recent play improving
- Ballpark Of The Palm Beaches: New Spring Facility For Astros, Nats
- Grading The New York Yankees’ Offseason
- Americas Rugby Championship Week 2 Preview
- Previewing The Yankees’ 2017 Rotation
- The Syracuse Orange Are Back From The Dead
Michael Johnson Is Joining Oregon’s Staff And Not The Michigan Wolverines
-
- Updated: February 17, 2017
Apparently, Paul (Pete) Finebaum had no idea what he was talking about on Thursday. The legendary water boy for the SEC claimed that the Michigan Wolverines were cheating in their quest to secure a commitment from 2019 quarterback prospect Michael Johnson Jr.
More importantly, Finebaum called Jim Harbaugh a cheater during an Outside The Lines segment. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that offensive guru Michael Johnson accepted an offer to work on the Wolverines’ coaching staff.
Head football coach Michael Johnson has resigned and is taking a position on staff at the University of Michigan. Good luck coach!! #GoBlue
— TKA Athletics (@TKA_Athletics) February 13, 2017
Well, Harbaugh responded with a scathing tweet towards the ESPN personality.
Pete Finebaum, the unabashed SEC water carrier, really needs to get his facts straight. #AlternativeFacts
— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) February 17, 2017
First of all, Johnson is not a regular father of a talented quarterback. It’s easy to assume as such based on certain reports. However, Johnson has coaching experience in the NFL. He spent 10 years in the NFL. In fact, Johnson was the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator prior to Harbaugh’s arrival from Stanford. Johnson also coached Harbaugh on the San Diego Chargers. Therefore, the two men have plenty of history.
Now that the college football world was in an uproar, it seems to be all for nothing. Johnson seems to be taking a job with the Oregon Ducks as a wide receiver coach. However, the move can be more sinister than one realizes. In fact, it’s one of the smoothest moves around.
Hearing that former King's Academy coach Michael Johnson is set be hired as the new WR coach at #Oregon. #PeteFinebaum #Clueless
— Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) February 17, 2017
Remember, the Ducks are now coached by Willie Taggart. If you don’t know, Taggart and Harbaugh as close as any other coaches in the country. They have a long history together dating back to the mid-1990s. Taggart was the quarterback under Jack Harbaugh. They became so close, Taggart is known as the honorary Harbaugh brother.
Yet, not many people have noticed the connection. Here are the facts. Johnson was still hired by a big-time college program. His son is still the No. 1 Dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class. But it’s impossible to call the Ducks cheaters after calling the Wolverines cheaters.
Maybe Johnson is just a hot name in the coaching industry. The move still doesn’t exclude Michigan from getting a future commitment from Johnson Jr. In fact, this could have been the plan all along. Let’s just say Harbaugh, Taggart, and Johnson are all friends of the program.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- WR Kade Warner Joins 2017 Nebraska Recruiting Class - February 17, 2017
- Michael Johnson Is Joining Oregon’s Staff And Not The Michigan Wolverines - February 17, 2017
- Michigan State Police Seek Arrest Warrants After Sexual Assault Investigation - February 16, 2017