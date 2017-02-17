Michael Johnson Is Joining Oregon’s Staff And Not The Michigan Wolverines

The Runner Sports
Apparently, Paul (Pete) Finebaum had no idea what he was talking about on Thursday. The legendary water boy for the SEC claimed that the Michigan Wolverines were cheating in their quest to secure a commitment from 2019 quarterback prospect Michael Johnson Jr.

More importantly, Finebaum called Jim Harbaugh a cheater during an Outside The Lines segment. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that offensive guru Michael Johnson accepted an offer to work on the Wolverines’ coaching staff.

Well, Harbaugh responded with a scathing tweet towards the ESPN personality.

First of all, Johnson is not a regular father of a talented quarterback. It’s easy to assume as such based on certain reports. However, Johnson has coaching experience in the NFL. He spent 10 years in the NFL. In fact, Johnson was the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator prior to Harbaugh’s arrival from Stanford. Johnson also coached Harbaugh on the San Diego Chargers. Therefore, the two men have plenty of history.

Now that the college football world was in an uproar, it seems to be all for nothing. Johnson seems to be taking a job with the Oregon Ducks as a wide receiver coach. However, the move can be more sinister than one realizes. In fact, it’s one of the smoothest moves around.

Remember, the Ducks are now coached by Willie Taggart. If you don’t know, Taggart and Harbaugh as close as any other coaches in the country. They have a long history together dating back to the mid-1990s. Taggart was the quarterback under Jack Harbaugh. They became so close, Taggart is known as the honorary Harbaugh brother.

Yet, not many people have noticed the connection. Here are the facts. Johnson was still hired by a big-time college program. His son is still the No. 1 Dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class. But it’s impossible to call the Ducks cheaters after calling the Wolverines cheaters.

Maybe Johnson is just a hot name in the coaching industry. The move still doesn’t exclude Michigan from getting a future commitment from Johnson Jr. In fact, this could have been the plan all along. Let’s just say Harbaugh, Taggart, and Johnson are all friends of the program.

