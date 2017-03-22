- What Happened To The ACC?
- The Hornets Are Starting To Look Like Themselves Again! Is It too Late?
- Rangers Must Improve Play At Home For Chance At A Long Playoff Run
- UCLA, Led By Lonzo Ball, Advance To Sweet 16
- USC’s Season Comes To A Close: A Look Forward
- The “Curious” Case For Jordan Montgomery To Be In Yankees’ Rotation
- 2017 NCAA Tournament: Round Of 32 – Day 2
- March Magnets! Strong Astros Roster Repels 5 Iron-Clad Springs
- Seattle Saracens Women’s Club Unable To Defend Club Championship; Why USA Rugby is Right and Wrong
- 2017 NCAA Tournament: Round Of 32 – Day 1
Michigan State 2017 Quarterback Breakdown
-
- Updated: March 22, 2017
The Michigan State 2017 quarterback competition should reveal a lot about the Spartans’ future.
When the Spartans entered last season, they were riding high. A year later, they are trying to erase the failure of 2016. The Spartans, coming off of a College Football Playoff berth, fell flat during the conference season, finishing 3-9. Throughout the spring, the Spartans searched for their next starting quarterback. However, the three-headed attack of Tyler O’Connor, Brian Lewerke, and Damion Terry never accomplished much.
Lewerke and Terry played spot duty for the Spartans during the season. Lewerke completed 31-of-57 passes for 381 yards. Meanwhile, Terry completed 22-of-46 passes for 253 yards. They combined for three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Although O’Connor struggled, the backup QBs were not ready to assume the starting role. Now, the Spartans have to rely on their unknown quarterback situation.
Lewerke suffered a broken tibia in the loss to the Michigan Wolverines. After replacing O’Connor in the game, Lewerke displayed the most confidence in his short career. He completed 6-of-10 passes for a touchdown and seemed to be ready to takeoff. However, the setback could be a factor as the regular season approaches. Will Lewerke be mentally ready to take a hit in the season opener? If so, he should be the opening day starter for the Spartans. Lewerke heads into spring practice with the lead in hand.
Due to the media blackout, there has not been much noise about the quarterback competition. In fact, the Spartans might not even have their spring game if an ongoing sexual assault investigation isn’t complete in the next couple of days. Originally, the spring game was set for April 1. We may not see what the team looks like until September.
Terry has a chance to be the No. 2 quarterback. Yet it’s not out of the realm of possibility to see Terry move to another position. The Spartans have young signal callers ready to take a role on the team.
Michigan State 2017 Quarterback Competition
The rest of the quarterbacks have combined to throw one pass for the Spartans. The newcomers don’t have a lot of experience. However, the young guys have a chance to become stars with the Spartans.
Messiah DeWeaver is fresh off of his redshirt season. He committed to the Spartans as a 4-star quarterback out of Dayton, Ohio. The maturation of DeWeaver could alter the offense dramatically. He is an elite prospect and the offense may flourish with DeWeaver under center.
Colar Kuhns completed his lone pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last season. Kuhns provides depth for a young unit.
Rocky Lombardi is the No. 14 Dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 class. If history is any indication, Lombardi will redshirt his first season in East Lansing.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- Michigan State 2017 Quarterback Breakdown - March 22, 2017
- Maryland Football: 2017 Quarterback Breakdown - March 21, 2017
- Rutgers Football: 2017 Quarterback Breakdown - March 20, 2017