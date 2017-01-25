Michigan State Is In Tourney Trouble

Could it be true? Michigan State has not missed the NCAA Tournament since 1997, but all of a sudden, this is looking like the year. Tom Izzo’s team has been through the woodwork this season. Playing the likes of Arizona, Kentucky, Baylor, Duke, Wichita State, and then an always-tough Big Ten conference slate, no game has been easy for this squad. After a 3-0 start to Big Ten play, the Spartans have lost four of their last five and are trending closer and closer to the bubble. Most Bracketology sites have MSU either just in or just out.

Losses to Northeastern and Penn State hurt this team. We’ve also seen Michigan State struggle against Florida Gulf Coast and Oral Roberts. Road losses to Ohio State and Indiana aren’t bad by any means, but a recent home loss to Purdue is particularly frustrating. That was an enormous opportunity for the Spartans to climb back up and pick up a great win. Coming off two straight losses, the Spartans could’ve turned things around and gotten some momentum as well as a quality win to boast come Selection Sunday. Instead, Michigan State got brutally outrebounded and committed 22 fouls, allowing the Boilermakers to bury them from the free throw line. That is not quintessential basketball that we’ve seen under Tom Izzo throughout the years.

So what’s keeping Michigan State afloat? Believe it or not, this team is still on the bubble. If the tournament started today, I think Michigan State might sneak in. A season sweep over Minnesota and a home win over Northwestern help, but the Gophers have now lost four straight and aren’t the top 25 team they were just a few weeks ago. Things are changing, and Michigan State’s quality road win looks just alright now.

So, let’s take a look at Michigan State’s remaining games. This team can determine its own fate, and it’s going to come down to getting quality wins. The next three games are pretty big. A home and road game against rival Michigan and a road test against Nebraska. If the Spartans only win one of these three, they’re in trouble. The Spartans finish the season with a home game against Wisconsin and away games against Maryland and Illinois. KenPom predicts that Michigan State loses all three of those games.

Overall, KenPom projects Michigan State to finish 9-9 in Big Ten play. Would that be good enough to get in? It’s going to depend on the rest of the bubble. Seemingly, the bubble has been pretty bad this year. It’s not necessarily teams rising up and taking spots, but it’s more or less teams hanging on and trying not to lose their place in the tournament. Michigan State is one of those teams. We’re also going to have to see how the committee values Michigan State’s brutal schedule. Even if this team loses 13+ games overall, will the committee throw it a bone given the brutality it’s had to face all year long?

The only way to avoid these questions is by winning. If Michigan State can go 7-3 or better in its final 10 games, it should be a tournament team. Anything worse, and it’s going to be close. Michigan State is in control of its own destiny, and given the fact that the Big Ten isn’t that strong this season, this team could very well get in. If you’re a Michigan State fan, don’t panic too much, but you’ve gotta get a few wins.