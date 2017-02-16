- Arizona Coyotes Are Trade Deadline Sellers
Michigan State Police Seek Arrest Warrants After Sexual Assault Investigation
- Updated: February 16, 2017
According to numerous reports, the Michigan State police have requested arrest warrants for three football players in a sexual assault case. The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office revealed it received the request from the Michigan State University Police Department on Thursday.
The University announced the investigation last week. Currently, detectives are interviewing members of the coaching staff. One member of the Michigan State coaching staff received a suspension earlier this month. Blackwell has been with the program since 2013; he is the director of college advancement & performance.
Michigan State is also conducting a Title IX investigation into the sexual assault allegations. They hired a bi-partisan law firm to make sure the football program followed proper protocol during the incident. The university will take immediate action if there are any policy violations.
The following statement was released by MSU athletic director Mark Hollis:
“The core values of MSU Athletics are clear, consistently communicated and non-negotiable. Among them are respect for self and others, accountability for actions and choices, and integrity. Sexual assault is unacceptable, and members of MSU Athletics who fail to uphold our standards for creating a culture that is safe, supportive, and responsive to those affected by it will be held accountable. My expectation of all members of the department is full and complete cooperation with all investigations.
We have a strong athletics program at MSU, one based on values, traditions, and an understanding that as Spartans we are part of something bigger. Our promise to current and future student-athletes and to the entire Spartan community is to take the steps necessary, based on the facts determined through thorough review, to run this program according to the highest values and standards.”
Three Michigan State players suspended
The Spartans suspended three unnamed student-athletes connected to the football program last week. The players have also lost student housing privileges.
Although the name of the players are uncertain, an arrest will change things dramatically. The players and staff already know who the suspended players are.
