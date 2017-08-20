Miguel Gonzalez Throws Six Scoreless In White Sox Victory

Miguel Gonzalez threw six scoreless innings for the Chicago White Sox on a heat filled Texas afternoon, Sunday, to help tslow down the Rangers for a 3-2; splitting a four-game series with one of the best offenses in all of baseball. Gonzalez once again showcased the type of stuff a team contending for a playoff spot could be seeking in their rotation before the waiver-trade deadline at the end of the month.

Despite battling some early control problems –which forced him to pitch out of some tough jams in the second, third, and fourth innings on a 97-degree afternoon– the veteran righty had just enough to hold the Rangers to 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Having gotten out of bases loaded and one out jams twice, Gonzalez held the Rangers scoreless, just a day after they scored 17 runs.

“It’s not easy. It’s tough. You have to be mentally strong. Fourth, fifth and sixth innings were a lot better that way. I was able to stay away and make pitches and we got the ‘W,’ which is huge. It was big,” said Gonzalez in the postgame.

It was huge, indeed as the Rangers wouldn’t score till two outs in the ninth on a two-run home run from Rougned Odor off supposed new Sox closer, Juan Minaya –who still got his second save in three after Elvis Andrus flied out to center in the next at-bat.

Dropping the Rangers to a 61-62 record on the season and now 2 1/2 games behind the Angels and Twins for the second AL Wild Card spot. The White Sox will look to continue to play the role of spoiler as the Minnesota Twins will head to Chicago on Monday for a doubleheader and a total of five games between the longtime AL Central rivals between Monday and Thursday.