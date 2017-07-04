Miguel Sanó And Ervin Santana Selected To All-Star Game

On Sunday night, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for next week’s All-Star Game in Miami. It was obviously an exciting night for many player and fans. But, I think I speak for many Minnesota Twins fans when I say the announcement was a bit disappointing.

Not because two players made the team. After all, just last year only Eduardo Núñez made the team. It would have been nice to see Brandon Kintzler or José Berríos make the team, but their exclusion is far from surprising. The disappointment is that Miguel Sanó will not be starting. As Twins fans, it was our job to get the votes for him and get him the job. I will take some of the blame, as I did not vote my maximum number of times every day. I also did not make up a bunch of new e-mail addresses and vote fraudulently. Some of you probably did one of those two things, and for that I applaud you.

Instead, the reigning AL champions got their third baseman to start the game. I’m sure if the Twins had been playing a little better in the home stretch of the vote, or if Cleveland had played a little worse, the vote could have gone differently, but I do not want to put all the blame on the team. So to make up for not letting Sanó start, I suggest we all tune in for the All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby the night before, so we can support Sanó in all his All-Star weekend endeavors.

Regardless, the rest of the league will hopefully get to see the good Sanó that Twins fans get to see so very often. (Hopefully, they do not see the strikeout prone one we also see a lot.)

Then there is Ervin Santana. If the Midsummer Classic were held a month ago (the early-summer Classic) than Santana probably would have been the starter. But, and it has not yet been announced who the American League’s starting pitcher will be, he likely will not get that honor after his rough June. Instead, we will have to wait for a mid-game appearance from the occasionally great Santana. Again, let’s hope they see the efficient, soft-contact pitcher, and not the homer-prone one we have seen lately.

Even if the All-Star weekend is less than flattering for these two, and if the second half smudges over the first, we at least can remember how good these two were to start the year.