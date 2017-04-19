- Warren Gatland Hard On Scots In Lions Selection
Mike Riley Names Starting Quarterback For Nebraska Cornhuskers, Sort Of
-
- Updated: April 19, 2017
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have entertained one of the most intriguing quarterback battles this spring. On Wednesday afternoon, the quest to become the Nebraska starting quarterback may have ended. Well, maybe not.
We met with the QBs and explained the importance of defining a starter at this time. Tanner Lee is our top QB heading into the summer.
— Mike Riley (@Coach_Riley) April 19, 2017
And the winner is Tanner Lee. The Tulane Green Wave transfer has been the most consistent performer at the quarterback position and will be the No. 1 quarterback headed into fall camp. However, Lee does not have a stranglehold on the position right now. There is plenty of time for the backup quarterbacks to make a case for playing time by the season opener.
Our QB competition this spring was outstanding. That talented group will continue to push each other and provide a bright future.
— Mike Riley (@Coach_Riley) April 19, 2017
Patrick O’Brien is also coming off of his redshirt season. Despite numerous injuries to Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Ryker Fyfe, the coaching staff made sure O’Brien didn’t burn his redshirt season in 2016. Therefore, he still has four years of eligibility left with the Huskers.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Quarterback Race
Lee has not taken a snap since his sophomore season in 2015. Lee completed 53 percent of his passes during his two seasons with the Green Wave. He also tallied 23 touchdowns and 21 interceptions before coming to Lincoln. Overall, Lee has 19 games of college experience at the quarterback position. The rest of the players have none.
Incoming freshman Tristan Gebbia also had a brilliant spring for the Huskers. He has been a welcome surprise to the Huskers’ coaching staff. Gebbia’s willingness to learn the offense has been met with great satisfaction by offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf.
Initially, the Huskers wanted to redshirt Gebbia. However, he may have a shot to play during the 2017 season. Gebbia shined during Nebraska’s Red-White game last Saturday. He completed 19-of-30 passes for 230 yards with one interception. However, Gebbia showed off his wheels with a four-yard touchdown run. He also threw a touchdown pass with the first-team offense.
However, Lee solidified his ascension to the No. 1 spot with a stellar afternoon. He completed 13-of-19 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Lee split the majority of the time with O’Brien, who completed 11-of-17 passes for 134 yards.
Andrew Bunch also had a fairly nice afternoon on Saturday. He completed 10-of-14 passes for 101 yards in limited action. Bunch, a dual-threat quarterback out of Tennessee, gained 19 yards on his longest run of the day.
All of our QBs understand that competition and opportunity is ongoing.#GBR
— Mike Riley (@Coach_Riley) April 19, 2017
Due to a bunch of newcomers in the program, the competition will remain tight over the next few months. The Huskers open the season on Sept. 2 against Arkansas State. Maybe Lee will remain the Nebraska starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. If that’s the case, he will make his first road start at the Oregon Ducks.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
