Currently, the Milwaukee Brewers are sitting 2.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Finally, everything is as it should be. Well, almost. The St. Louis Cardinals will probably take over the Brewers’ spot in second by the end of the season. This wasn’t the narrative through the first half of the season. The Milwaukee Brewers jumped out and were in the lead or tied for the lead in the NL Central for all of June and most of July. In fact, they jumped to a 5.5 game lead before the All-Star break. Then, on July 26, the Chicago Cubs took the lead. They haven’t looked back.

Despite only leading by two and a half games, the Cubs seem to be far beyond reach of the Brewers. Even when Milwaukee wins an important game–like their 3-2 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday–the Cubs seem to grow further beyond them, beating the Diamondbacks 16-4. This transition over the past week has been frustrating for Brewers fans and invigorating for Cubs fans. But here’s the thing: the Milwaukee Brewers were never a threat to the Chicago Cubs.

A look into season-long statistics shows the Cubs and Brewers are pretty close in all areas. In fact, Milwaukee leads Chicago in some.

Offense

Milwaukee: 510 R, 156 HR, .250 BA, .322 OBP

Chicago: 500 R, 150 HR, .246 BA, .330 OBP

Defense

Milwaukee: .981 FPCT, 79 E

Chicago: .983 FPCT, 67 E

Pitching

Milwaukee: 4.17 ERA, 372 BB, .257 BAA

Chicago: 3.92 ERA, 362 BB, .235 BAA

The Milwaukee Brewers hold the overall offensive lead, but they’re worse at getting on base. A deeper look at the numbers tells us the Brewers rely primarily on the deep ball. This isn’t sustainable and is already faltering for them. Chicago’s offense, while still working on getting together, is much more balanced. You know it’s bad when the numbers are so close and the Cubs are getting ripped for trying to get their offense working and the Brewers are getting celebrated for their runs. However, despite a prolific offense in terms of last year, the Cubs wouldn’t even classify run production as their biggest strength.

Overall, the Cubs are more reliant on defense. Again, Chicago came out of the gate struggling in this category. However, they have quickly moved up the ladder while the Brewers sit as the worst defensive team in the NL. As the Cubs continue to get better and regain their defensive identity, the Brewers continue to falter. In close games all season long, this means it’s a no-brainer to take the Cubs over the Brewers. They are comparable offensively–though the Cubs are working toward surpassing the Brewers–and the Cubs are much better on the defensive side.

Finally, pitching has been a struggle for the Chicago Cubs all season. Yet, they are faring significantly better than the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs were doing better than the Brewers before acquiring Jose Quintana and their entire pitching staff stepped it up.

Obviously, the Chicago Cubs did not start out the season like they were supposed to start. They had a World Series hangover and faltered. The Milwaukee Brewers surprised the league and jumped out ahead of them in the standings, but did anyone really think the Brewers could take the NL Central from Chicago? There was never a true worry about that. The Milwaukee Brewers are going to keep improving over the next few years, but they are not contenders right now. Chicago, meanwhile, basically ran it back with an almost identical roster to last year. One could argue the roster is now better than last year’s.

Milwaukee had a nice Cinderella story to start the year, but let’s face it: the Brewers were never really a threat to the Cubs.