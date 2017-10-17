Milwaukee Bucks: 5 Bold Predictions

I generally try to keep things fairly rational here, but the NBA season is back today, so why not celebrate with something a bit reckless and irreverent. The following is a list of bold predictions for the upcoming season of Milwaukee Bucks’ basketball. Please keep in mind, these are intentionally bold. There isn’t a significant likelihood of any of them coming true, but there is a basis of hope for each. Let’s dive in.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game

If you are wondering how often this has happened in league history, the answer is four times since both were first recorded as a stat in 1973. Three times by Hakeem Olajuwon, and once by David Robinson. That’s the full list. So to say this prediction is bold may be something of an understatement. Giannis’ arms are so long that he deflects passes and blocks shots almost by accident. He averaged 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks last year. Getting to 2.0 in each category won’t be easy, but it’s definitely in play.

Sterling Brown plays more minutes than D.J. Wilson

The Bucks drafted Sterling Brown with the 46th overall pick in this year’s draft, 29 spots behind fellow rookie D.J. Wilson. Milwaukee is stuffed to the brim with stretchy bigs, however, and Wilson doesn’t have the game to function as a true wing. Brown does, and he looked more and more comfortable as the preseason wore on.

If Wilson can perform reasonably well, he may see regular minutes prior to Jabari Parker’s return. Playing time could dry up quickly after that. Brown could conceivably be the team’s best bench wing from the jump. He’ll need to shoot the ball reliably and get more comfortable with handling the rock, but he’s already well ahead of the curve defensively, compared to most rookies, and he’s got the athleticism and size to function as the type of multi-positional puzzle piece the Bucks so adore.

Jason Kidd establishes a new switch-heavy defensive identity



As a disclaimer before going any further, this is probably more of a hope than a prediction. The Bucks have an obscene amount of size and length on their roster. They should be able to put together a defense that rates better than 19th in overall efficiency — the team’s mark from a year ago. Jason Kidd has been rightfully critiqued for his overly-aggressive defensive stratagem. The NBA seems to have adjusted to the swarming, trapping style Milwaukee began implementing with success in the 2014-15 season.

The Bucks have the right pieces to try something new, and switching screens on and off the ball looms as the league’s most en vogue approach. Trading defensive assignments isn’t always easy, and requires close attention to detail based on matchups. Swapping a big onto Steph Curry, for example, no matter how skilled a perimeter defender, is rarely a good idea. Still, the consequences of a mistake in a more conservative, switch-heavy scheme are likely to be less severe than the corner threes and layups that Milwaukee’s current defense tends to surrender.

They may need to adjust their scheme when Greg Monroe and Jabari Parker play, particularly if they are on the court together, but switching often when the team’s projected starters are in shouldn’t just be a gimmick in Kidd’s bag of tricks. It should be a fundamental defensive principal. The Bucks’ high-octane, force turnovers at any cost approach has stopped working. Kidd will realize that eventually, and he’ll need to adjust accordingly.

Khris Middleton is an All-Star

I may have spent a little bit too much time immersed in NBA Twitter this summer, but Middleton making the All-Star team doesn’t seem that crazy. He’s a very good player on a team that should challenge for a spot in the top half of the Eastern Conference this year. Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Carmelo Anthony, and Paul Millsap have all headed west, and just one Western All-Star has traveled east (Gordon Hayward).

Add in the fact that Isaiah Thomas will be out with injury until at least February, and you’ve got four available spots, even assuming that Hayward fills one of the vacancies. Who is going to deserve one more than Middleton?

Jabari Parker doesn’t start a single game

This prediction is somewhat sad in nature, but it’s not a belief that Parker is going to remain out with injury for the entirety of the year, which is the most depressing of possible outcomes. Rather, it’s a vote of confidence in the Bucks’ roster without Parker.

There is a chance that Milwaukee’s opening night starting lineup finds a lot of success throughout the year. If a Thon Maker/Giannis Antetokounmpo/Khris Middleton/Tony Snell/Malcolm Brogdon unit proves to be effective, Parker may find himself in a bench role. The idea of Parker functioning as a sub is built on the foundation of believing that he will need some time to return to peak form.

The Bucks’ highest possible long-term ceiling, with its current roster construction, includes Parker playing his best basketball for significant minutes and functioning as a starter. He just may not be ready to do either of those things this year.