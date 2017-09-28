The 2017-18 NBA season is upon us. The Milwaukee Bucks officially kicked off their campaign with Monday’s Media Day. This year’s team won’t look much different from the 2016-17 iteration, though several new faces are likely to dot the end of the bench. Milwaukee’s roster continuity is the direct result of a quiet offseason, the utility of which will remain to be seen. The Bucks certainly didn’t do anything to make themselves worse, but they also didn’t lift their ceiling beyond however high Giannis Antetokounmpo can lift it.

That’s probably a win given how poorly the team handled its front office transition this summer. Their bungling of the hiring process, which eventually ended in the installment of in-house candidate John Horst as general manager, was overshadowed by the otherworldly incompetence with which the Cleveland Cavaliers brought on Koby Altman, but the Bucks transfer of decision-making power was anything but graceful (to be clear this is a critique of the process, not the man selected). A preponderance of superstars on the trade market notwithstanding, however, this was probably the best summer for things to go awry. Milwaukee didn’t have much financial flexibility, which kept the stakes fairly low. The Bucks’ personnel decisions weren’t franchise-altering.

Minor deals are important too, though. Even the smallest of moves can have major implications. We’re honoring that fact, and breaking down every transaction (and non-transaction) of the Buck’s offseason. We’ll start with who left, and then dive into all the team’s new and familiar faces.

The Departed



Michael Beasley- signed with New York Knicks (1 yr/ $2.11M)

Michael Beasley has been a notoriously unreliable player throughout his NBA career. He’s flashed moments of incredible individual ability, but never lived up to the hype that surrounded him as a No. 2 overall draft pick. Beasley has always felt a bit like a man stuck between positions, not quite quick enough to play the wing and a bit too small to bang with the bigs.

Perhaps it should come as no surprise, then, that he put together one of the more efficient seasons of his career in Milwaukee, where positionless basketball is more of a reality than most places on earth. Beasley only played in 56 total games, but he was an effective bucket getter off the bench- a reliable source of offense when Milwaukee had trouble scoring.

His departure won’t be devastating, but it’s not meaningless. The outcome of games can turn on an efficient night from a bench scorer, especially when the NBA hits the nightly slog that is mid-to-late regular season basketball.

Spencer Hawes- waived and stretched (unsigned FA)



The Bucks waived and stretched veteran big man Spencer Hawes. The move helped Milwaukee duck under the luxury tax threshold, and was largely considered more of a financial decision than a basketball-centric one.

The on-court implications don’t project to be particularly substantial. Hawes is a decent floor-spacing big, but with a number of more talented players ahead of him on the depth chart, his sacrifice at the altar of the luxury tax makes sense. Hawes played in just 19 games with the Bucks last year, and averaged only 9 minutes of playing time across them (per Basketball Reference). He won’t be missed much.

Old Friends



Greg Monroe- opted into final year of contract (1 yr/ $17.8M)



Power forward Greg Monroe opted into the final year and $17.8 million dollars of his contract with the team. That level of compensation is likely a bit of an overpay, but Monroe is an important piece for the Bucks. Something of a traditional big, Monroe found a way to fit his lumbering style into the modern NBA last year and became a net positive on both ends of the court. He was easily the Bucks’ third or fourth best player (depending on how you feel about Malcolm Brogdon) and played a critically important, steadying role off the bench.

The growth Monroe demonstrated made the thought of him opting into the final year of his contract go from one of disappointment to excitement. Milwaukee wasn’t likely to land anyone of equal caliber, given their financial reality. It’s not as if the money they’ve committed to Monroe could have been used in conjunction with additional space to chase a star, or even a decent bench player.

For the coming year, Monroe opting in was ideal. He gets a little more money than the market was likely to bear, the Bucks don’t have to take a step back by settling for an inferior option, and everyone gets to reevaluate things next offseason. It’s a win-win.

Jason Terry- re-signed for one more year (1 yr/ $2.33M)

The Jet is back in Milwaukee, and the NBA will have another year of one of its most endearing characters. I can barely remember a time when Jason Terry wasn’t in the league. He’s legitimately been in the NBA since before the turn of the century. That’s sheer lunacy, and it’s a testament to his talent, attitude, and dedication.

Typically a player in his late 30s is around as a mentor for younger players on the team. Terry certainly filled that role last year, but he also wound up playing in 74 games. That might be hard to repeat in the upcoming season. The Bucks have several young guards that they need to give minutes to (if they want them to develop at least).

Then again, Jason Kidd has a penchant for trusting his veterans. In any case, Terry will be an asset. He’s a great “culture guy,” a reliable three-point shooter in a pinch, and a player who is most assuredly not afraid of the moment. That’s a great fit at the end of the bench on any team.

New Friends

D.J Wilson- drafted with No. 17 overall pick

D.J. Wilson projects as a relatively athletic, hopefully switchable 4 man, who might be able to play the 3 in an emergency. He spent three years at Michigan, developing an outside game he may eventually be able to use to exploit plodding bigs. Those players are becoming less prevalent across the NBA, which may mean a drop in Wilson’s value, but if he pops, there is always space for a talented small-ball power forward on a roster, particularly in Milwaukee.

Wilson may not see a ton of floor time in the upcoming year. The Bucks are flush at the forward spot, and the logjam will only get tighter with the return of Jabari Parker. Even before he comes back, Wilson will have to prove he deserves minutes over all of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greg Monroe, Thon Maker, John Henson, and Mirza Teletovic. That may be a tall task.

Sterling Brown- drafted with No. 46 overall pick

Sterling Brown was a four-year player at Southern Methodist University, and happens to share a name with an Emmy award-winning actor. I won’t pretend to know as much as our friends at DraftExpress, so here’s a blurb from their scouting report.

“Regardless of the Combine snub, Brown has certainly helped himself throughout the pre-draft process, and projects as a 3 and D style wing prospect thanks to his strong 225-pound frame, near-6’10 wingspan and smooth shooting stroke. While more of a wing, Brown, behind a rugged frame and excellent length, has the tools (and toughness) to play either forward spot in bench units. He’s not the most explosive athlete, but his strength will allow him to play multiple positions on both ends of the floor.”

Sounds like a Bucks player to me.

Brandon Rush- signed to compete for final roster spot (1 yr/ $2.12M)



Brandon Rush has been a role player his entire career, and that won’t change with the Bucks. His numbers don’t jump off the page at you. In fact, if anything, they make you wonder how he’s managed to stay in the league for so long, but numbers don’t tell the whole story. Rush is a hard worker, a willing defender, and a reliable three-point shooter. The kind of player that is always ready for game action, even after long stretches of inactivity.

The level of professionalism Rush brings to his game is a plus for team culture and chemistry, and his on-court contributions, while limited in some ways, aren’t devoid of value. He does a decent job of toggling between forward spots, and knows how to keep the floor spaced and stay out of the way. He started games for the Timberwolves last year, and at times attempted to take on a larger role than suited him. The result wasn’t pretty, but it showed an openness and adaptability that are heartening.

The Bucks won’t ask him to do more than he’s capable of, and that should help Rush to look like a more effective player. To land a career 40.2 percent three-point shooter with experience switching on defense is a good get with one of the team’s final roster spots. That is, of course, assuming he lands it. Rush is the leader in the clubhouse, but his deal is nonguaranteed, and several other players will be competing with him.

In addition to Rush, Gerald Green, Kendall Marshall, Gary Payton II, Joel Anthony, and James Young will all be with Milwaukee for training camp, without guaranteed contracts (Payton has a partial guarantee of $100K). They’ll all need to show something if they hope to claim the final spot on the team in place of Rush. That’s not impossible, but it doesn’t seem particularly likely at this point.

Final Thoughts



The Bucks didn’t do anything all that newsworthy this summer. Their plan for the year seems to be built primarily on the continued development of the team’s young players, and the positive effects of continuity. That’s not a terrible strategy. They’ve got Giannis, a player good enough to make doing nothing a relatively tenable path forward. A slow, unexciting build for the future is a lot better than making a series of short-sighted moves (of the variety the team has made in recent years).

It would have been nice to see Milwaukee find a way to land a bit more top-end talent, but they were relatively constrained financially. Signing a star outright was not an option, and striking a deal for one of the many available big-name players proved impossible. The closest they came was executing a trade for Kyrie Irving, a player who reportedly did not want to re-sign with the team. Really, they never had the goods to put together an offer to compete with the Celtics. The unprotected Brooklyn Nets pick Boston had to offer was the best asset Cleveland could get their hands on.

In that sense, there isn’t much fault to be found with the Bucks front office. There is something to be said for not making any bad decisions, and relying on a budding superstar to serve as the primary impetus for collective growth. Milwaukee may get an in-season bump if Parker returns to form after recovering from his most recent knee injury, and that could be all the help the team needs.

If that feels like a fairly large roll of the dice, it’s because it is. That’s the reality the Bucks are dealing with though. They made their bed in signing the likes of Matthew Dellevadova, Greg Monroe, and John Henson to substantial contracts. That trio will make more than $38M this year –enough to clog up the cap for the Bucks to have no choice but to practice patience this offseason, and that should really be the takeaway here.

Milwaukee didn’t make any big mistakes in free agency this summer, but that was a direct result of having done so in summers prior.