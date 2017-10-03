Milwaukee Bucks roster preview: Bigs

With the NBA preseason at hand, and the regular season fast approaching, we’re spending some time diving into the details of the Milwaukee Bucks’ roster. We’ll run through players one-by-one, across three large buckets. Given the Bucks proclivity for positional fluidity, we’ve decided to take on a less traditional mindset, opting to separate the roster into bigs, wings, and ball handlers.

You’ll notice that some players fall into multiple categories. Giannis Antetokounmpo, for example, will be included in all three. We’ll break down the merits of each player included, specific to the position in discussion.

Today we’re covering the bigs (i.e. the largest humans on the team). Typical big man duty includes setting screens, patrolling the paint on defense, grabbing rebounds, and coordinating the defense’s back line (if you’re good). Traditionally, the league’s best bigs have also been capable scorers on the block, though the league has moved towards valuing passing from that position on the court, as well as 3-point shooting and the ability to attack closeouts off the bounce. A player need not have all the attributes listed here, but should he possess them, would be classified as one of the best in basketball.

The Bucks don’t have anyone that quite fits that bill*, though one man comes awfully close.

(*The bill I am referring to here is of having every single desirable big man skill, not being one of the best players in the NBA. Milwaukee most certainly has that.)

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis is the Bucks best player at every conceivable position, both traditionally defined and otherwise. There’s just no way around it. He’s a two-way monster, with so much athleticism and length that he can’t help but make an impact. Milwaukee should do everything they can to let him explore his potential, and that means, not just putting the ball in his hands, but allowing him to do traditional big man activities as well.

Antetokounmpo is a deadly roll man. He averaged 1.43 points per possession in such situations, with an effective field goal rate of 74.6 percent. That’s absurdly good, and lands Giannis in the 96.8 percentile compared to his peers throughout the league. Milwaukee didn’t put him in that situation much though. Only 3.8% of his total possessions came as a role man.

Toss in the fact that he’s the team’s second most effective rebounder and best deterrent at the rim, and there is a strong case to be made that the Greek Freak should be focusing much of his attention on big man duties.

The counter-argument is clear. Antetokounmpo is already good at being a big, and at only 22 years of age, he has plenty of time to develop new skills. If he becomes the fully actualized version of his potential, and adds a consistent jump shot, a touch of passing ability, and efficiency in isolation, he’s the best player in basketball. Milwaukee is right to give him time on the wing and as an initiator as a means of growth. They’ll need to find a balance between leveraging his strengths and letting him learn. Giannis is good enough that he’ll have a positive impact no matter how that equation shakes out, but it should include a bit more screen setting in the pick and roll, if nothing else.

Jabari Parker

Parker might be better defined as a wing at this point. He’s been so bad playing defense off ball that Milwaukee has tried matching him up against opponents’ best isolation scorers, simply because it’s easier for him to stick to the script when the man he is responsible for covering has the ball in his hands. Those players tend to be perimeter oriented.

The best version of Parker is a player that is a matchup nightmare – too big for slighter defenders, and two quick for bruisers. That’s the definition of a small ball 4, so while you’ll see his name both here and in the preview of Milwaukee’s wings, know that Parker’s potential as a big is what makes him so enticing.

Obviously, none of this matters if he can’t stay on the court. Parker has sustained two major knee injuries, and played in only 152 of a possible 246 games throughout the first three years of his career. It’s hard for the Bucks to bank on much production from him, a reality made all the more maddening by Parker’s potential for impact. He’s a dynamic scorer, who’s shown the ability to be the type of go-to source of buckets that Milwaukee’s roster is crying out for. A full season of health would be massively beneficial for the Bucks’ offense.

It would also go a long way to clarifying the team’s long-term needs. Parker hasn’t been able to play in enough games to make a proper judgement on whether or not he can be the best scorer on a championship-level team, and everything he’s shown on defense suggests he needs to be hidden on that end of the court (Jason Kidd’s aggressive system probably doesn’t help, but that’s a topic for another day). We’ll have more on how Parker might fit into Milwaukee’s plans as the deadline for his extension (October 16) approaches, so keep an eye out.

Thon Maker

Maker played well as a rookie last year, and he’s been bulking up and working on his shooting over the summer. He’s likely to open the year as the team’s starting center, a role he filled in 34 of Milwaukee’s games during the 2016-17 campaign. Maker proved to be a solid shooter from deep, knocking in 37.8 percent of his three-point attempts, a more than respectable mark for a big man. He didn’t offer much else in the way of scoring, but simply being able to space the floor as effectively as he showed he is capable of is a major contribution

On defense, Maker flashed good mobility, and potential as a rim protector. He has a ways to go before qualifying as a good defender, but all the tools are there. The Bucks will be looking for growth in that regard. If Maker can maintain his effectiveness from three at a higher volume, shore up his defensive positioning, and add enough strength to become a more effective rebounder and one-on-one defender in the post, then he should see plenty of minutes.

In the long-term, Milwaukee may need more out of Maker to compete in a meaningful way. Outside of Parker staying healthy, he’s the best bet on the roster to grow into the kind of elite talent they’ll need to pair with Antetokounmpo. His skill set projects as more of a very good complementary player, and it may not be fair to put star-level expectations on him. It’s certainly not reasonable for him in the upcoming year, but average starter-level production probably is.

Greg Monroe

Greg Monroe is good at basketball. It’s just an objective fact, which made it all the more frustrating to watch him struggle to find a way to make his time on the court beneficial to his team during his early career. Monroe flipped the script last year. He became a net positive on both ends of the court. The Bucks were 6.9 points per 100 possessions better with Monroe on the floor during the regular season, and that number jumped all the way to 13.1 in the playoffs.

Monroe deserves a ton of credit for finding a way to adapt to his surroundings, and turn himself into a valuable player. His contract is still a bit steep for a player that averaged just 22.5 minutes per game, but that money is a sunk cost now, and the Bucks need not concern themselves with any kind of buyer’s remorse. Monroe’s deal is over after the current season, and while his price tag is substantial, his impact is meaningful.

Mirza Teletovic

Theoretically, Mirza Teletovic is a floor-spacing big, but he didn’t shoot the ball particularly well last year, posting .373/.341/.778 shooting splits. Those kind of numbers aren’t good, and they sap most of Teletovic’s value. He’s a career 36.7 percent shooter from deep, and is more than willing to pull the trigger. That should be enough to keep defenders honest in their closeouts, which is really all Teletovic is meant to do. He should function as an end of the bench offense should the Bucks need a bit of extra juice.

John Henson

Henson is developing into something of a man without a role. He’s a long, somewhat mobile rim-protector, with decent efficiency around the hoop. That’s not a bad player, but it’s also one that Milwaukee really needs at the moment. Essentially, the Bucks have a number of alternative options that can do what Henson does, and also impact the game in a variety of other ways.

It’s unfortunate for Henson, but it’s a reality of Milwaukee’s current roster construction. The Bucks may give him some run in an effort to boost his trade value. Henson has useful skills as a backup big. The three years and more than $28 million left on his contract aren’t justified by last year’s level of production, but he’s only a year removed from averaging more than 4.0 blocks per 36 minutes in consecutive years. That may make him an intriguing, buy-low candidate for someone in need of a deterrent at the rim.

D.J. Wilson

We won’t spend too much time on Wilson, for the simple fact that he has so many players lined up for minutes in front of him. If he can show an ability to knock down open threes, and Teletovic continues to struggle shooting the ball, then he might leap-frog him, and Henson, in the rotation. That doesn’t seem exceedingly likely, particularly given Jason Kidd’s general commitment to leaning on his veterans.

With that being said, Wilson looked pretty good in the team’s first preseason action in Dallas. He found his way into the starting lineup with both Antetokounmpo and Maker out. That may have been an indication that Kidd plans to go to him over Teletovic in the rotation, or it may simply have been an effort to keep Teletovic comfortably in the bench role he is most likely to fill. We shouldn’t read too much into it just yet.