- Is 2017 Aaron Hicks’ Last Chance As A Yankee?
- Teams Announced For First Round Of Six Nations
- The X-Factor To The Falcons’ Super Bowl Chances
- Urban Meyer And Ohio State Reloads In 2017 Recruiting Class
- Weight Of The World Now On Carlos Rodon’s Shoulders To Be More Consistent: How He Plans To Adjust To New Role
- Big Ten Title Race: Who’s Still Alive?
- Notre Dame: Life Is Tough On The Road
- A Year After Being One Of White Sox’s Top Prospects, Tim Anderson Finds Himself A Main Component Of Rebuild
- Several Immature Kids Get Together To Play Basketball; Become The Chicago Bulls
- Michigan State Is In Tourney Trouble
Minnesota Gophers: 2017 Quarterback Breakdown
-
- Updated: February 3, 2017
If the 2017 Minnesota Gophers expect to compete for Big Ten title, they need to find a quarterback immediately. Due to the graduation of Mitch Leidner, the Gophers have little experience returning. Therefore, the Gophers’ quarterback breakdown is critical to their success next season.
The Gophers are entering a new era for their program. Head coach P.J. Fleck takes over a team that finished with a 9-4 record. The Gophers have a complete running game intact, but Leidner’s departure leaves a gaping hole at the quarterback position.
Conor Rhoda has thrown eight passes during his three seasons with the Gophers. He may finally have a chance to lead the Gophers onto the field. According to the Daily Gopher, Fleck had to convince Rhoda to remain with the team next season.
Excited to be back! Coach Fleck is going to bring this place to new heights. Row the Boat!!!!
— Conor Rhoda (@Crhoda_15) January 7, 2017
Recently, Fleck talked about recruiting the players already in the program. With such a short time to build a recruiting class, it was important for Fleck to keep many of the players on campus. The Gophers still signed 22 players on Wednesday.
Must Read: Nebraska WR recruits must get on same page with Mike Riley.
Overall, Minnesota will have seven quarterbacks on campus next season. Five of the quarterbacks are either freshman or in the first year of the program.
Neil McLaurin spent one season with Southwest Mississippi CC before committing to the Gophers. McLaurin is a dual-threat 3-star prospect. He enrolled early to get a strong start during spring practice.
They say I wasn't gone make it passed high school, they said I wasn't gone make it passed juco😎look at me now, this is only the beginning pic.twitter.com/CwR2iwr4W4
— Neil McLaurin (@MclaurinNeil) January 27, 2017
Meanwhile, Rey Estes might be the most intriguing prospect in Fleck’s system. The high-profile quarterback from East St. Louis may not have the size to play quarterback full time this season, but Estes can bring a change of pace to the offense. Estes won’t be on campus until the summer.
Tanner Morgan is a pro-style quarterback from Kentucky. Although Morgan enrolled early, there’s a great chance that he uses a redshirt season. Morgan is not likely to beat out Rhoda, and he also needs to get bigger. Currently, Morgan is listed at 6’2″, 170 pounds. In addition, there are a few more quarterbacks with more experience.
Demry Croft is the only other quarterback that’s seen playing time for the Gophers. He came into the program as a 3-star recruit in 2015. Croft has thrown 17 passes in three appearances. He missed last season, but will be back to vie for the starting job in his junior season.
Meanwhile, Mark Williams and Seth Green are a pair of quarterbacks that redshirted last season. Green is the biggest of all the quarterbacks. At 6’4″, 235 pounds, Green resembles Leidner the most. He has the ability to run and throw and might be the favorite to win the job after spring practice.
One of these quarterbacks will emerge as the leader for the 2017 Gophers. However, they will have plenty of depth if the starting quarterback falters.
Last season, plenty of Big Ten quarterback races came down to the final week of the preseason. Some quarterback battles continued throughout the whole season. Fleck can take his time and find the right player to lead his team.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- Minnesota Gophers: 2017 Quarterback Breakdown - February 3, 2017
- Nebraska Cornhuskers Wide Receivers Need To Get On Same Page With Mike Riley - February 2, 2017
- Urban Meyer And Ohio State Reloads In 2017 Recruiting Class - February 1, 2017