Minnesota Timberwolves 2K18 All-Time Roster Revealed

The moment of truth is finally here as the popular 2K18 released its all-time roster for each franchise on its Facebook page. Whenever anyone tries to decide who were the best players for a sports franchise, it always ends in fierce debates about who was left off. The roster is shown below and for the most part, 2K has done a great job deciding who is worthy of a place on this illustrious roster. An earlier post partook in a thought exercise trying to do the same thing and got three out of five correct. Based on this, if I was a shooter, I would be Steph Curry unguarded from the corner.

here you go. from NBA 2k facebook page they released it for everyteam pic.twitter.com/ZILWxUXQlt — Mustafa (@Mustafa_Noor16) August 24, 2017

All-time roster needs one more name

However, 2K has made one fundamental error in failing to include 6-foot-10 former number 6 overall pick, Tom Gugliotta, on the roster. Gugliotta had career years in Minnesota as he averaged 20 points in back to back seasons and was named to the All-Star team in 1997. Affectionately known as Googs by Wolves fans, he was an important piece for the Wolves making the playoffs during the 1997-98 NBA season.

While it’s easy to suggest that said player should make the team it’s more difficult when you discuss who to cut out of the team. For me, there is one questionable selection on the roster. Zach LaVine. LaVine is one of the greatest dunkers we have seen and combined with his three-point shooting he has the potential to be a very good player. Yet, his three years with the Wolves were plagued with losing records and defense bordering on laughable.

Including LaVine seems like a mistake but the real tragedy here is how bad the Wolves roster looks compared to other franchises’ all time-teams. When a franchise has not made the playoffs in 13 years your choices are limited. Let’s hope that this new-era team can reach their full potential and replace many of the old faces still hanging around Target Center.