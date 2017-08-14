Minnesota Timberwolves Announce 2017-18 Schedule

If like me you have feigned some sort of interest in 3-on-3 basketball in order to prevent NBA basketball withdrawal symptoms, you would have greeted the news of the new schedule for the 2017-18 season as a sight for sore eyes. The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to significantly increase their win total from a disappointing 31 games and establish themselves as a playoff team to be reckoned with. The Wolves have made interesting additions to the team ranging from defensive minded big man (Taj Gibson) to superstar players (Jimmy Butler).

The season will start two weeks early and tip off with a rematch of the Eastern Conference final where LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will duel with the upgraded Boston Celtics. The Minnesota Timberwolves will tip off their season on the road against the San Antonio Spurs. The Wolves have a murders’ row of opponents in their first three games playing the Spurs, Jazz, and Oklahoma City Thunder. Interestingly, the Wolves’ first game of the season at home will be against the Utah Jazz, where cult point guard Ricky Rubio was traded to after six years of service.

ESPN projects the wolves to have the best turnaround season and win an additional 19 games more than last seasons and achieve a 50 win season which is something that has not been done since 2003. The big turnaround in wins is a big reason why the Wolves will have 25 national TV games, which is significantly more than last year’s total (19) and a franchise record. The large increase in TV games reflects the excitement and optimism surrounding this team.

The Timberwolves will also for the second year in a row have a Christmas day game this season as they face the emerging Los Angelas Lakers and will give Wolves fans a closer look at much-hyped point guard Lonzo Ball.

Other notable games are;

November 8: The Wolves will travel to Oracle Arena to play Golden State. This will be an important game for the Wolves as it will allow fans and players alike to measure up with the best team in basketball and see whether the Wolves are legitimate Western Conference threats.

December 6: The Wolves will travel to Staples Center to play the LA Clippers, a team expected to be at the same level as the Wolves and this game will be an important for playoff seeding later on in the season

With training camp just around the corner and rosters almost set, the Timberwolves will be making preparations for the long season ahead. Experts and fans alike will be expecting the season to extend into may as the Wolves make their long awaited return to the promised land.