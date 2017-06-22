Minnesota Timberwolves Draft Day Scenarios

Draft day brings many surprises and it only takes for a trade to happen to completely change the look of the draft.

Since the implementation of the Tom Thibodeau/Scott Layden regime, the Minnesota Timberwolves have run a very tight-lipped front office that does not seem to leak information to the media. This makes it hard for analysts to project what the Wolves should do on draft day and what to expect should the dominoes fall in place. However, there are four possible things that can happen on draft day and this is how the Wolves should react if these scenarios occur.

If there's any action for Wolves, expect it on draft night. Deadlines spur action and little ground gained in talks so far — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) June 21, 2017

Scenario 1: Stay where they are/if Jonathan Isaac is available with the seventh pick

It makes perfect sense for Isaac to be drafted by the Wolves as he can fix a hole they currently have in their frontcourt. The Wolves were a bottom 10 team in defense and drafting Isaac will go a long way to solving this issue as he is a versatile defender. Having Issac and Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt will allow them to switch seamlessly on the pick and roll onto perimeter attackers. Isaac also has the length and wingspan (6 foot 11 and 7 foot 1 respectively) to pressure ball handlers and block shots in the post. While his offensive game is a work in progress, he has good shot mechanics that can translate to the NBA level and he has the athleticism for an above the rim game. If Isaac is available then there should be no hesitation in Minnesota and Isaac should be wearing a Timberwolves draft day hat.

Beyond Isaac, with the seventh pick, there will still be potential All-Star players still on the board that can help contribute to the Wolves making the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Players like 3-point shooter Lauri Markkanen and basket attacker Malik Monk should still be available by the time the Wolves are on the clock; these are players whose prime window will coincide with the big three of Towns, Andrew Wiggins, and LaVine, thus elongating the Wolves’ championship window. This is the most boring and safe of all the options but ultimately seems the most likely out of all the options the Wolves have at their disposal. All the signals out of the front office seem to confirm this.

Scenario 2: Trade the pick and other assets for Jimmy Butler

Sources: Chicago’s price for Jimmy Butler remains elevated, but Minnesota has assets and interest. Sides made preliminary contact this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

The Wolves and Jimmy Butler have been in trade rumors since Tom Thibodeau was introduced as head coach last season due to their prior history together. Thibodeau previously coached the Bulls and Butler credited his meteoric rise from bench player to a two-way phenomenon to Thibodeau’s belief in him. The Bulls and Wolves had talks last summer and ultimately these broke down but if the Wolves offer the right package, then they could acquire Jimmy Butler. The Bulls ultimately want to rebuild as they are stuck in basketball purgatory, they are not good enough to challenge in the East and not bad enough to get lottery picks.

One possible trade that could work is the Wolves would send the number 7 pick, Kris Dunn, and Zach LaVine, and the Bulls Would send Jimmy Butler.



Scenario 3: Wolves trade down in the draft

The 2017 NBA draft is one of the deepest drafts in living memory as there are players in the projected 10-15 range who are exciting prospects with high upsides. If the Wolves feel that by the time they are on the clock, none of the players are good enough to be the 7th pick, then they should trade down. This will allow for them to potentially get a veteran player who can help contribute right away instead of an unproven raw rookie who could take years to develop. The Wolves have missed the playoffs for 13 straight years and have the second-worst attendance in the NBA. These things are directly linked as people do not want to spend their hand-earned money to watch bad basketball. A veteran player would help the Wolves get a playoff spot, thus leading to increased excitement in Minnesota and better attendance.

One possible trade in the draft could involve the Denver Nuggets. The Wolves would send the number 7 pick and in return they would get the number 11 pick and Wilson Chandler. A 16 point per game scorer who shoots league average from three-point range, Chandler is a great player to have coming off the bench to provide instant offense. Chandler has two years left on his contract and is owed 12 million dollars next season, which is a very team friendly contract that the Wolves would have no issue accepting as they have lots of cap space to absorb that contract.

Scenario 4: The Wolves finally trade Ricky Rubio

The enigmatic Spanish point guard has been in trade rumors for the majority of his career and a draft does not go by without Rubio potentially being moved to another team. Just one day ago, there were legitimate talks between the Dallas Mavericks and the Wolves about a possible trade.

Mavs-Wolves discussed Wes Matthews and No. 9 for Ricky Rubio and No. 7, but source says talks "dead" at this point. https://t.co/09plaImGJb — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 21, 2017

If the Wolves are to trade Rubio, then this is the best time, as his value is at its highest it has ever been in Minnesota. Rubio had career highs in points, assists, free-throw percentage, and field goal percentage; post All-Star break Rubio was averaging 16 points and 11 assists a game whilst most crucially shooting 35% from three. The criticism of Rubio is that he is a poor shooter, which allows teams to sag off him and provide help defense on other players. If Rubio has turned the corner and developed a shot then it’s worth keeping him. I am of the opinion that his numbers post All-Star break was just statistical noise and that his shot is still shaky at best.

One team that has long pursued Ricky Rubio has been the New York Knicks who have leaked many a rumor that they would very much be interested in trading for Rubio. Phil Jackson has made it known publicly that they are listening to offers for Kristaps Porzingis and the Wolves may have the assets to pull of a deal. A deal that included Rubio, LaVine, and the seventh pick would be interesting enough for the Knicks to consider. The Wolves would likely have to swallow Joakim Noah’s bad contract but they have the cap space to absorb that contract.

Ultimately, Thibodeau has earned our trust and whatever occurs on draft day we will endorse his decision as it is what the Wolves front office believe is the best thing for the team moving forward. This draft and off-season are possibly the most important for the Wolves as this should be the last draft the Wolves are in the lottery, so they need to draft a promising young player who can grow with the team.We do know one thing for certain, this draft is going to be very fun to watch.