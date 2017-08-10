Minnesota Timberwolves Reveal New-Look Jersey

A new era in Minneapolis requires a complete rebrand and a new jersey

The new threads have dropped. Bring on the New Era. #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/t0PjCcp8II — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 10, 2017

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the latest teams to reveal their new jerseys this week with the Nike swoosh on the front, but this reveal was more significant than others. The Timberwolves have long battled with the Los Angelas Clippers in a never ending race to the bottom to see which team could release the worst jerseys. (Spoiler.. the Timberwolves won this inglorious race.) From the hideous tree designs to the cartoonist font, the Timberwolves have always managed to release awful Jerseys.

Hopes were raised with the release of the new logo at the final home game of the 2016-17 NBA season as the Wolves revealed an innovative and impressive logo for a new era. All NBA teams will have four jerseys to wear for the 2017-18 season with the first being the “Icon Jersey” which is the most important and prominent of all jerseys. The Icon jersey, which is rich with midnight blue, is unique with the horizontal strips which are reminiscent of early 2000 soccer jerseys. Secondly, we have the “Association” jerseys which have Wolves spelled out on the front compared to the Icon jersey which spells out Minnesota. The Wolves still have two more jerseys to be released which will be inspired by the community and the athletes’ minds respectively. Projecting for the future, the only color from the logo not to be used is the green star, so expect one of the jerseys to have lime green splashed all over a la Seattle Seahawks away jersey.

The new jerseys are clean and safe which in years past the Wolves have failed to do. With the addition of Jimmy Butler, Jamal Crawford, Taj Gibson, and Jeff Teague, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reborn and hungry to compete